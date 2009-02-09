Rick Adelman Worried About Rockets’ Locker Room

The Rockets’ recent 4-4 run, which includes losses to Indiana, New York, Philadelphia and Memphis, has apparently given Rick Adelman something real to worry about.
“I see things,” Adelman said. “I’ve been doing this a long time. There’s not too much that slides past me: body language, comments, whatever. Once you’ve seen it over and over and over again, you get a pretty good sense right off the bat. That’s why it’s important as coaches we keep trying to talk to them about it. I think it’s important as a team that individually they talk to each other about it.
“You’re going to have times throughout the year you’re going to have guys irritated or whatever. It’s important it does not carry over and stay and fester. That’s what I keep trying to tell them.”
If the Rockets plan to hold onto the six seed in the West, they’re going to need to figure things out, specifically from beyond the arc. They’ve been ice cold as a team, making 32% of their tries from deep during those four losses (32-100).
Source: Real GM
this is good for the rockets. a little locker room turmoil.
ron artest calling tracy mcgrady out on his defense. yaoo talking shit. mcgrady talking shit.
when all 3 of them can play 10 games straight together, then they would have license to trash talk each other. til then they should all shut the f*ck; but again…
..this team is weak in heart and will. so i think this turmoil will help them.
they still gotta add some size though
Dikembe Mutumbo baby
That didnt take long did it..
And of course Artest will be blamed.. wrong place, wrong time..
T-Mac needs to be traded. No one on the team respects him as a person or a player. If they could pickup AI for him it would give Detroit a player trying to prove he is still legit and Houston a guy that busts his ass every game.
They need to argue because they play like a bunch of pussies.
first round exit again
i think it is time to put artest in the starting line up and time to ship shane and tracy. both are realatively worthless.
i traded tmac for iverson and shane battier + rafer alston for kirk hinrich and thabo safolosha on my nba psp roster, worked wonders really. tmac cant play D even on a damn computer game
everyone blames tmac like hes the only captain or coach…He said the team is talkin too much. And hes right, until ANYONE steps up, they all need to shut it…
Feel like Babs on the original Making the Band. Let em Fight, Let em Fight. Sometimes you got to get that ish out.
I ain’t trippin. Losing and injuries cause this. This ain’t even so much them not being cool with each other in as much as it is losing and being hurt.
Cats are just tired. Tired of themselves, tired of each other and tired of being tired.
I promise if they were winning you don’t even have any of this. Still they need to talk, fight or do whatever they gonna do and get the ship rollin.
It will roll.
After all these years, the L has seen so many changes. Kobe earning his MVP. Bron taking his team to the Finals. New cats like Dwight and CP3 running circles around other ballers. The Celts getting number 17 and the respect of everybody.
And after all these years, TMac is still soft, still shoots ill advised shots 90% of the time, still has no heart, still has no leadership whatsoever, and is STILL stuck in the first round.
Some things never change, eh?
The Rockets should make these deals:
tmac to the Raptors for Jermaine O’Neal
Shane Battier to the Blazers for Outlaw & Martell Webster
Let’s face it guys,
They argue because they suck
They suck cause there’s no chemistry
There is no chemistry because they have 3 shoot first stars
They have 3 shoot first stars because they want to look like the celtics(or spurs)
They want to look like the celtics (or spurs) because those two teams win.
Those two teams win because they play unselfishly
They play unselfishly so they don’t look like the rockets
They don’t look like the rockets because the rockets argue.
The rockets argue because the rockets suck.
Your unbias portland fan,
Von Wafer > Tracy Mcgrady
If You played with SOFT-SERVE wouldn’t you get frustrated after a while :D
Those trade proposals mentioned above all sound pretty good. Thats how desperate this team is for a shake-up or change. Something has to give and with Daryl Morey behind the scenes something will.
LANDRY AND ARTEST need to be STARTING. And Brooks has the speed to be a good perimeter defender. Now he needs to hit the weight room…
@4) see below
@5) see below
@6) YES!
@7) SHANE’S A GOOD DEFENDER. Winning teams have guys like him. Maybe he shouldn’t be starting though…
@10) BUT THEY AINT WINNING. THEY’RE LOSING TO BOTTOMFEEDERS IN THE EAST
@11) ABOUT T-MAC…YES!
@13) I AGREE. ROCKETS ARE IN A VISCIOUS CYCLE that’s Laudable and Laughable at the same time.
@14) I AGREE.
they are averaging 25 3’s a game in the last 4 games.
i think thats what their problem is. they need to get to the paint.