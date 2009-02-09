Rick Adelman Worried About Rockets’ Locker Room

02.09.09
T-Mac

The Rockets’ recent 4-4 run, which includes losses to Indiana, New York, Philadelphia and Memphis, has apparently given Rick Adelman something real to worry about.

“I see things,” Adelman said. “I’ve been doing this a long time. There’s not too much that slides past me: body language, comments, whatever. Once you’ve seen it over and over and over again, you get a pretty good sense right off the bat. That’s why it’s important as coaches we keep trying to talk to them about it. I think it’s important as a team that individually they talk to each other about it.

“You’re going to have times throughout the year you’re going to have guys irritated or whatever. It’s important it does not carry over and stay and fester. That’s what I keep trying to tell them.”

If the Rockets plan to hold onto the six seed in the West, they’re going to need to figure things out, specifically from beyond the arc. They’ve been ice cold as a team, making 32% of their tries from deep during those four losses (32-100).

Source: Real GM

