Rick Fox Snubs Celtics/Lakers, Joins “Melrose Place”

Thanks to our boy Skeets, we just heard that former Celtic/Laker Rick Fox has been added to the cast of “Melrose Place.” Wow. Let that sink in for a minute. While the show premieres on The CW on September 8, Rick is only in one episode so far, the eighth of the season. Don’t worry though, according to the Hollywood Reporter, his role will be recurring.
This got me thinking: What other former NBA players would be great to have on a TV show?
Charles Oakley on “Slap That Bitch”
I’d like to see Charles Barkley replace Dr. Phil or any of those daytime therapist types. Maybe we could see ‘Judge Charles’ in his own courtroom show.
how does “RICK FOX” just up and leave TASHA MACK for Melrose
He is RICK…………FOX
Do you say “DON’T” worry?
None of you saw Oz, the prison show?
He was great in that.
Reggie Miller, Spud Webb, definitely Dennis Rodman
Damon Jones on The Style Network traveling across the nation (or every place he”s played) and helping lousy dressers step up their wardrobe with “Shiny Zoot Suits”. He can call it the “Give & Go” show.
I could see Ron Ron with a show.
Olden Polynice on Cops…
I second doc’s Ron Ron nomination
Ron artest for sure
Stephon Marbury would be perfect on “Mental” and maybe on “House”.
Corie Blount on “Weeds”.
Chris Webber, Bill Walton, Sam Bowie, Bernard King, as well as, T-Mac and Yao – Nip/Tuck, House and Private Practice.
Law and Order, Special Victims Unit
-Ruben Patterson, Kobe Bryanat and DeShawn Steveson
Las Vegas
-Antione Walker, Barkley and MJ
Chris Gatling, Jim Jackson and Q-Rich
-Travel/Tourism Expert, Moving/House Buying Advice Shows
The Price Is Right
-Carlos Boozer
Criminal Minds
-Isiaiah Rider
Thieves Like Us
Rashard Lewis, K-Mart, Peja Stojakovic, Larry Hughes, AK47
Birdman, K-Mart, AI, JR Smith, Starbury
-Miami Ink
They can do a remake of Arrested Development starring the entire New York Knicks team as the cast.
@EN FUEGO
“The Price Is Right
-Carlos Boozer”
Thats a good one hahha
Shaq! oh wait a minute..
Artest of course! Let him host a show that introduces the viewer to the aspects of ghetto golf, ghetto tennis, ghetto soccer, ghetto figure skating etc. have guest stars on and shit.
D-Wade, Nash, Deron or Jameer Nelson would be nice on a cop or an office show.
Cooking show with Reggie and Oliver Miller.
Infomercials with Yao and George Muresan. (add Barkley here and u get an instant insult comedy classic).
but most of all I wanna see slightly armed Dwight wrestle something huge like a bear or an anaconda.
Ricky Rubio in Deal or No Deal..
Marbury in Beavis and Butt-Head..
Eddy Curry- A Baby Story, I’m over 500 lbs and Pregnant, A Real Chance at a Diet, or whatever else people decide to add on.
just like dave chapelle did real hollywood stories with charlie murphy and rick james
he needs to do real queensbridge stories with ron artest about all the guys getting impaled on chair legs after pickup games
“What other former NBA players would be great to have on a TV show?”
Wait…are you implying that Rick Fox is GREAT to have on a TV show? Ummmmm…dime? U ok?
Eddy Curry-Dance Your A.. Off
Kwame Brown-Weakest Link
Joe Smith-Average Joe
Richard Jefferson-The Bachelor
Allen Iverson-Crossing Jordan
Jason Kidd-Half and Half
Micheal Olowakondi & Darko Milicic-Scrubs
Sam Cassell-Alien Nation
Bison Dele-Lost
Tracy McGrady-The Biggest Loser
Hello! Kermit I feel that Rick would be excellent on a tv show, especially, if he could perhaps hosted a daytime talk show….That would be terrific!
Seen Rick Fox in tyler perry’s old movie. Worst actor i have ever heard. Horrible movie.-