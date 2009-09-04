Rick Fox Snubs Celtics/Lakers, Joins “Melrose Place”

09.04.09

Thanks to our boy Skeets, we just heard that former Celtic/Laker Rick Fox has been added to the cast of “Melrose Place.” Wow. Let that sink in for a minute. While the show premieres on The CW on September 8, Rick is only in one episode so far, the eighth of the season. Don’t worry though, according to the Hollywood Reporter, his role will be recurring.

This got me thinking: What other former NBA players would be great to have on a TV show?

Source: Ball Don’t Lie

