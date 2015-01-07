Rick Ross Got A Miami Heat Logo Tattooed To His Face

The Heat really miss LeBron James. They’re currently 15-20 and both Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh have missed time due to injuries. Josh McRoberts is done for the year with a torn ligament in his right knee, and its not clear if the Heat will even make the playoffs. That didn’t stop the titular head of Maybach Music Group from inking his face with his hometown team’s logo, though. Rick Ross tattooed the Heat’s halo’d flaming basketball logo right on his face, proving he’s a die-hard fan and more than a little crazy.

The Rozay rapper made waves over the offseason when he purportedly put down $100K on the Heat to finish with a better record than the Cavaliers. At 19-16, the Cavs are currently four games ahead of the injury-prone Miami squad, but LeBron is out for another week at least and Kyrie Irving is just coming back tonight for the Cavs — who lost on Monday to the woeful Sixers.

Still, Ross got the Heat logo inked permanently to his countenance over the weekend at Farmingdale, NJ’s Unroyal Ink as they showed on their Instagram:

It's your neighborhood drug dealer @richforever A photo posted by Ian (@unroyal_ink) on Jan 1, 2015 at 4:36pm PST

While Ross might be able to get away with a face tattoo (rappers can do whatever they want), he’s not the only fan who has shown his devotion to his team with some ink. There was the fan who tatted a life-like picture of Kobe Bryant‘s face on their leg, and then there was the crazy Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman back tattoo one nostalgic Bulls fan got on his back. Another fan got LeBron tatted on his back, and J.R. Smith’s brother, Chris, got his bro inked on him (no word on whether it was a bet once Chris made the Knicks last season).

Perhaps the craziest NBA fan tattoos belong to the guy who got Matt Bonner permanently etched on his arm, or the Pistons fan who has not one, but two (!!) Charlie Villanueva tattoos.

Ross is far from alone, but — again — he’s a rapper. Those other fans are just normal folks like us who don’t rhyme on a raised platform in front of a crowd and smoke a ton of herb for a living.

