Ricky Rubio Behind-The-Back Dime For The Dieng Dunk

Ricky Rubio might be shooting 38 percent on the season, which is actually higher than his first two seasons. His shooting distress might make him a liability at the point guard position, and he might gamble a little too much for steals besides being an otherwise decent defender. But the man can still dazzle passing the ball, which he showed again with a fancy behind-the-back dish to a trailing Gorgui Dieng on Wednesday.

Unfortunately for Ricky and the ‘Wolves, they finished the 2013-14 season with a 136-130 loss to the lowly Jazz, missing out on a chance to finish .500 or above for the first time since the 2004-05 season.

