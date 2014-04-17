Ricky Rubio Behind-The-Back Dime For The Dieng Dunk

#GIFs
04.16.14 4 years ago

Ricky Rubio might be shooting 38 percent on the season, which is actually higher than his first two seasons. His shooting distress might make him a liability at the point guard position, and he might gamble a little too much for steals besides being an otherwise decent defender. But the man can still dazzle passing the ball, which he showed again with a fancy behind-the-back dish to a trailing Gorgui Dieng on Wednesday.

Unfortunately for Ricky and the ‘Wolves, they finished the 2013-14 season with a 136-130 loss to the lowly Jazz, missing out on a chance to finish .500 or above for the first time since the 2004-05 season.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSDimeMaggifsGorgui DiengMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESRICKY RUBIOUTAH JAZZ

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP