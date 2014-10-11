Ricky Rubio Finds Andrew Wiggins On The Break For Huge, Two-Handed Alley-Oop

#Video
10.10.14 4 years ago

This is the first of many alley-oops from Ricky Rubio to Andrew Wiggins that will take place at Target Center over the next few years.

Man. There isn’t a more effortless leaper in basketball than Wiggins. What fun it will be to watch him play with a passing wizard like Rubio going forward.

