Ricky Rubio Finds Andrew Wiggins On The Break For Huge, Two-Handed Alley-Oop

This is the first of many alley-oops from Ricky Rubio to Andrew Wiggins that will take place at Target Center over the next few years.
Man. There isn’t a more effortless leaper in basketball than Wiggins. What fun it will be to watch him play with a passing wizard like Rubio going forward.
(GIF via r/nba) (Video via NBA)
What do you think?
Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Join The Discussion: Log In With