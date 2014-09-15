Ricky Rubio Never Talked To Kevin Love About His Future

Kevin Love made it clear earlier this summer he would not re-sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves next summer when he had the option to opt out. It put the team in a position where they needed to trade him, which eventually ended up in a pretty good deal for them. Ricky Rubio revealed over the weekend he did not have a conversation with Love about his future.



Via Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports, Rubio didn’t see any reason why he needed to talk to Love:

“If he wanted to leave, there’s no reason to talk to him about it,” Rubio told Yahoo. “I really liked playing with him, but I’ll play with the players who want to be there. Kevin wants to win. That’s normal. He’s been there six years without the playoffs. I understand. If I was in the same situation – being one of the best players in the league – and not being able to be in the playoffs, I’d have a lot of frustration, too.”

Rubio’s own future in Minnesota is up in the air as well. Earlier this summer, it was reported that his agent Dan Fegan was angling for a five-year, maximum level extension from the team:

Yes. Fegan aiming for 5-yr max. RT @BrianGaranich: @DarrenWolfson With all this Love trade talk, they actually talking w/ Rubio/his agent? — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) July 15, 2014

The ‘Wolves have until October 31st to sign Rubio to an extension. If he enters the season without one, Rubio will be a restricted free agent next summer.

He’s a very talented player with exceptional court vision that few point guards possess. Last year, Rubio averaged 9.5 points, 8.6 assists and 2.3 steals per game. But he also shot just 38.1 percent from the field. In his three seasons in the league, he’s a career 36.8 percent shooter from the field.

With such a flaw in his game, it’s uncertain whether the ‘Wolves will be willing to commit that many years and that much money to Rubio. A lot will depend on whether he shows improvement in his shooting this season.

