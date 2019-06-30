Getty Image

Ricky Rubio moving on from the Utah Jazz was always the anticipated outcome this summer, but that was made official when Utah traded for Mike Conley Jr. on draft night.

Most expected Rubio to end up in Indiana, where the Pacers were in desperate need of point guard help with Darren Collison retiring as he entered free agency. However, Indiana swerved and found a way to make a sign-and-trade with the Bucks happen to land Malcolm Brogdon, which left Rubio to find a team elsewhere.

Unsurprisingly, it was the Phoenix Suns, who have a well-known need at point guard, that were quick to scoop him up on a three-year, $51 million deal according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.