Ricky Rubio’s 10 Best Passes

To commemorate his birthday and quick rise to fan favorite, I compiled a list of his best assists from his 98 games played as a member of the T-Wolves. Two important notes to add: all passes on the list come from games that counted — yes we could’ve just ran his highlights from the last two BBVA Rising Stars appearances during All-Star Weekend, but where’s the fun in that? — and all the passes on this list lead to buckets. There are some better Rubio passes that his teammates just weren’t able to finish.
The adjectives attached to Rubio’s play are seemingly endless, with words like amazing, sweet, nice, crazy, and ridiculous. However, there aren’t many words left to describe Rubio’s passes that haven’t been used yet. And with that said, sit back, relax and enjoy some of greatest assists the NBA has seen in the last few years.
10. One Hand Lob Pass vs. Chicago
9. Midcourt Bounce Pass vs. Charlotte
