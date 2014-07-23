Rihanna Is Joel Embiid’s Latest Twitter Target

07.22.14 4 years ago

After his failed courtship of LeBron James, Philadelphia 76ers rookie Joel Embiid set his sights on Kim Kardashian. Apparently unfazed by his lack of success with Mrs. Kanye West, Embiid’s hysterical – or heartbreaking? – twitter antics have resumed. His target this time around? Rihanna.

Just in case that wasn’t entertaining enough, Embiid then cleverly played on the nature of offseason reporting.

You probably shouldn’t have leaked this info, though, Joel.

Dime sources: Joel Embiid is hilarious.

Is Embiid the king of NBA twitter?

