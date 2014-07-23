Rihanna Is Joel Embiid’s Latest Twitter Target

After his failed courtship of LeBron James, Philadelphia 76ers rookie Joel Embiid set his sights on Kim Kardashian. Apparently unfazed by his lack of success with Mrs. Kanye West, Embiid’s hysterical – or heartbreaking? – twitter antics have resumed. His target this time around? Rihanna.

BREAKING NEWS: Moving on from kk to Rihanna — Joel-Hans Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 22, 2014

Hey baby holla at me!! Dinner at giorgios at 930pm @rihanna???? — Joel-Hans Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 22, 2014

Just in case that wasn’t entertaining enough, Embiid then cleverly played on the nature of offseason reporting.

More:Embiid’s reaction“You know in life, you need to experience new things and I just thought that I should shift my attention to a new girl — Joel-Hans Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 22, 2014

SOURCES: Rihanna is considering JOEL EMBIID’s offer — Joel-Hans Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 22, 2014

You probably shouldn’t have leaked this info, though, Joel.

RENDEZ VOUS tonight ( that’s actually French words) I bet she will love it when I speak french. They all do actually — Joel-Hans Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 22, 2014

Dime sources: Joel Embiid is hilarious.

Is Embiid the king of NBA twitter?

