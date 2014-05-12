Rihanna Breaks LA Police Commissioner’s Phone Taking Selfie

05.11.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Rihanna was spotted courtside during Game 3 between the Thunder and Clippers, sitting alongside Los Angeles Police commissioner Steve Soboroff. Steve asked Riri to take a selfie of them sitting next to each other, which turned out to be a big mistake.

Here’s Rihanna taking the selfie with Soboroff:

And here she is dropping, and breaking, Soboroff’s phone after taking the pic.

The selfie turned out nice, though, but Rihanna’s eyes are focused elsewhere. Either that’s part of her selfie style or it explains the ensuing clumsiness.

