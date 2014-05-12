Rihanna Breaks LA Police Commissioner’s Phone Taking Selfie

Rihanna was spotted courtside during Game 3 between the Thunder and Clippers, sitting alongside Los Angeles Police commissioner Steve Soboroff. Steve asked Riri to take a selfie of them sitting next to each other, which turned out to be a big mistake.

Here’s Rihanna taking the selfie with Soboroff:

And here she is dropping, and breaking, Soboroff’s phone after taking the pic.

High bidder for my cracked screen @rihanna #selfie phone gets the prize. Proceeds to @lapdhq foundation pic.twitter.com/Lb3J8Svk9t — Steve Soboroff (@SteveSoboroff) May 10, 2014

The selfie turned out nice, though, but Rihanna’s eyes are focused elsewhere. Either that’s part of her selfie style or it explains the ensuing clumsiness.

