Rihanna’s Reaction To LeBron’s Fifth-Row Leap

Our old front-row friend Rihanna was again sitting courtside during Game 2 between the Nets and Heat in Miami. This time she was rocking a less distracting ensemble, but she was the one staring mouth ajar when LeBron James jumped past her and a host of Heat patrons after a loose ball.

Past the midway point in the third quarter, the Nets led the Heat 87-85, when LeBron got a line on a Mason Plumlee pass intended for Joe Johnson. ‘Bron couldn’t quite intercept it and tried to save it as it sailed out of bounds. His momentum forced him to bound over the entire first row of fans and continue up four more rows before he could stop himself.

LeBron’s graceful avoidance of the front-row fans certainly had one pop starlet impressed:

The best part of this? Riri doesn’t stand up like he front-row friends to the left since that would likely spill her beer. She is such a pro.

