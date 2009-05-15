R.I.P. Wayman Tisdale

Sad news for the NBA family today – former player Wayman Tisdale passed away this morning at the age of 44.
From ESPN.com:
Wayman Tisdale, the legendary Oklahoma Sooner who this year was elected to the College Basketball Hall of Fame, died Friday morning. He was 44.
Tisdale died at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, Okla. His passing was confirmed by the University of Oklahoma.
A 6-foot-9 forward and three-time All-American at Oklahoma, Tisdale lost his right leg to bone cancer last year. The cancer was discovered when doctors were repairing his leg, which he broke after falling down stairs in his home in Los Angeles.
It was determined, then, that the the best course of treatment was amputation just above the knee.
Tisdale was a collegiate star at Oklahoma, where he averaged 25.6 points and 10.1 rebounds during his three-year career.
He played 12 seasons in the NBA, averaging 15.3 points and 6.1 rebounds in 840 games with the Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns, retiring in 1997. His best season came in 1989-90 with Sacramento, where he averaged 22.3 points and 7.5 rebounds.
Tisdale also was an accomplished bass guitar player. He recorded eight jazz albums, performed on worldwide tours and collaborated with artists like country music star Toby Keith.
sad – R.I.P. WT
Sad to hear. Just saw something on him on TV. Seemed like he was always happy and up beat, even after the amputation. R.I.P.
will be missed
RIP W.Tisdale.
About 15-20 years ago, I wanted to attend a basketball camp. Previous years my friends had been going to camps but I was never able to go due to what I now understand were financial reasons. Wayman was hosting a camp in Sacramento and my older brother decided to call and see if they can set up a payment plan for me so I could attend.
My bro spoke directly with Wayman and explained the situation to him. Wayman immediately asked my brother my name and when my brother replied with my name Wayman said “OK he is signed up and paid for, tell your brother not to be late and be ready to work hard”
When I arrived at the camp, Wayman came by and as soon as I told him my name he remembered me. I may have been a small part of his life and he small moment in mine, but the influence he placed on me has carried on with me til this day.
I am sure that I am one of millions of stories, just thought I would share.
RIP Wayman…You weren’t just a great basketball player, but a greater person
R.I.P. to a great man.
Sad day indeed.
Wayman was absolutely a superstar in college at Oklahoma. Although his stats as a pro look nice in the story above, he never nearly really excelled in the pros to the extent he did in college–plus he spent a lot of time in Sacramento and Indiana and did not get much exposure.
I am not a jazz fan, but from what I understand and have heard, his accomplishments as a jazz guitarist actually eclipsed those of his in the NBA. Very impressive professional diversity.
Damn man. What a shocker. R.I.P. to the talented Wayman Tisdale. I barely knew him as a ballplayer. I knew him more as a former ballplayer who was a musician. When I was in highschool, i played the sax, and he’s a guy I wanted to imitate–an athlete and a musician. Damn…wasn’t expecting to hear this news. Too young…
The good die young..
RIP..
RIP Wayman…I remember my first Kings game with my brother. and seeing him come out w/ all the other guys and shooting around and how the ppl went crazy when the announcer said his name over the speakers…great night man…happy i could see him in person.
and honestly, he had great music too. just a side note…..
@micho,
thats a real cool story man. he was a pretty stand up guy.
He was before my time, but he sounds as if he was a great, genuine man who deserves any kind words said about him. May his life be a testament to all.
i remember watching kings games growing up with him in the lineup. 44, so young so sad.
I got his autograph when he played for the Suns and they played the Charlotte Hornets. Nice guy I remember his grabbing an infant and getting a pic taken from the mom. Nice guy. RIP Wayman. You had a lot of fans!
R.I.P wayman i pray he went to be with the father gog brung him through so much my condolences to the family
GOD got him through so much
WOW, devestating news. As good as a baller was Wayman, on that jazz tip the man was phenomenal. He is one of the very, very few athlete turned performer who eclipsed his athletic career. Some of you yonguns’ need to peep is skills in that arena…he will be missed both athletically and performance wise as well…RIP Tis’
Grace and Peace to his family during this time of mourning…in Jesus’ name..
RIP Wayman…
R.I.P W. Tisdale
RIP W.T.
Wayman may not have been the best pro basketball player like others say but he carried himself as a professional. I had always respected the man for being more than a basketball player, a great jazz musician, and role model for people everywhere… you will be missed
R.I.P. Wayman i was watching ESPN News just a while ago and i was in total shock. Praying for your Family. NBA Has lost another good solider. I wish most dudes on here knew about you. Humble you where. But your Music was real good. Especially Ain’t No stopping us Know. Wayman you will be missed.
Cudos to a great man. I started buying his music a few years ago…just awesome. Amazing stories. My deepest condolences to the family.
He was good on the court but great off of it
A truly good natured brother
RIP