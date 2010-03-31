Rise of the Phoenix

The Suns weren’t supposed to be good this year, remember? After missing the playoffs in ’09, they traded Shaq for nothing, Steve Nash and Grant Hill had only gotten older, and the Amar’e Stoudemire trade rumor/free agency situation seemed like a recipe for bad chemistry. That was all forgotten when Phoenix was one of the hottest teams in the League getting out the gate, and last night they became the 5th Western Conference team to clinch a playoff spot while winning their eighth game in a row … Facing a Bulls team still fighting for its playoff life, it was close late into the fourth quarter, when Nash typically decides to become a scorer. Nash put the Suns up two with a layup plus-one at the 1:14 mark, but Derrick Rose got himself to the line and tied it back up. With 40 seconds left, Nash (22 pts, 10 asts) found Channing Frye for a go-ahead trey, and after Rose (23 pts, 10 asts) closed the gap to one with another layup in the lane, Nash found Hill on the baseline for a dunk to make it three again. On Chicago’s last good chance, Rose had a decent look at a three, but he double-clutched unnecessarily (likely trying to draw a foul) and missed. Nash then iced it at the line … It didn’t help Chicago’s defense on Nash — and won’t help them make the playoffs if this is a long-term thing — that Kirk Hinrich hurt his ankle in the second quarter and never came back. On that go-ahead and-one, Brad Miller got stuck guarding Nash on a switch and got thoroughly dusted … And speaking of Chicago guards, when the Bulls practice with Jannero Pargo and Flip Murray together in the second-string backcourt, does anyone else ever touch the ball? … Just when you thought Jason Richardson (27 pts) was looking old, he clears Rose and Taj Gibson‘s heads and smashes a follow dunk on the kids … Tyreke Evans is back, but honestly, he was off his game after getting popped in the mouth a couple weeks ago and bruising his jaw. Tyreke had 17 points, 10 dimes and 4 steals against the Pacers, but almost all of his buckets came in the fourth quarter when Sacramento was playing from behind. And Tyreke turned it over seven times to go with some generally suspect decision-making. Going into the summer, the Kings really need a second perimeter scorer to take some of the pressure off ‘Reke. Maybe it didn’t work out with Kevin Martin due to “Who’s the man?” questions and pride issues, but get a guard in there who knows it’s Tyreke’s team and just gets buckets anyway, and this team is a lot better … The Kings were doing fine in the first half, but Indy went on a 22-4 run to start the third quarter and they never recovered. Danny Granger, who has been on a tear lately, hit four threes on his way to 33 points … Other stat lines from Tuesday: Kevin Durant put up 26 points and 10 boards in OKC’s win at Philly; Chase Budinger scored 24 off the bench as Houston beat Washington, while Andray Blatche had 31 points, 10 boards, 4 blocks and 3 steals; and Ersan Ilyasova scored 20 off the bench to lead Milwaukee past the Clippers … One time Steve Blake ripped Ilyasova and pushed him to the floor before making a gimme layup (well, usually it’s a gimme), then on the way back downcourt, Blake got into some shoves and staring with Andrew Bogut. Then Travis Outlaw got involved and bucked up on Bogut before both sides were separated. Honestly, Blake might look like the Unabomber, but neither he nor skinny Outlaw should try their luck with Bogut … Tomorrow, all four remaining national championship contenders will be in Indianapolis for the Final Four, but today we’ve got some nice and early content for you. Check DimeMag.com later this morning for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into one team’s preparation for the biggest weekend in college ball … We’re out like testing Bogut …