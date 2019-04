Getty Image

In a piece of news that comes as no shock to, well, anyone, Duke freshman standout R.J. Barrett announced his decision to forgo his final three years of collegiate eligibility and enter the 2019 NBA Draft. Barrett, projected as a high-lottery pick in the upcoming draft, announced the news in a video he posted to his Twitter account.

I want to thank God, my family, my coaches and everyone that has helped me reach this decision 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/z3GwdcV2ht — Rj Barrett (@RjBarrett6) April 10, 2019

Barrett addressed Duke fans and thanked them for their “love and support” before announcing his decision to pursue the “dream” of playing in the NBA.