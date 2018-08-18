R.J. Barrett Might Somehow Be Duke’s Scariest Player

Getty Image

Much has been made about the collection of talent that Mike Krzyzewski and the Duke Blue Devils boast this season, especially among its incoming freshman class. Cameron Reddish might end up being a top-3 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Zion Williamson was created in a lab by a bunch of scientists who wanted to know what it would be like if a Cadillac Escalade was a human with the desire to dunk on everyone. Tre Jones is a potential star floor general with the ability to lock dudes down on defense. Joey Baker was the 33rd-best prospect in America and was easily the worst member of their recruiting class.

But despite all of this, it’s possible that R.J. Barrett is better than all of them. The 247Sports Composite rating agrees with this — Barrett, who reclassified into the class of 2018 and committed after Reddish and Jones, was its No. 1 player in America. He’s a smooth, 6’7 wing player who also happens to be an incredibly skilled lefty and is so good that he’s shouldering the load that is the basketball aspirations for an entire country. Not bad for someone who turned 18 a few months ago, right?

Barrett showed off just how good he is during Duke’s preseason tour of Canada, which has so far consisted of the Blue Devils rinsing Ryerson University and the University of Toronto by a combined 55 points. While the story so far has been Williamson doing hilarious stuff, Barrett led the team in scoring in both games. He dropped 34 points in his debut against Ryerson, but it was on a not great 12-for-30 shooting.