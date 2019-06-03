Getty Image

The New York Knicks exited the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery with the No. 3 overall pick and, while much was made about the team not acquiring the No. 1 slot and the right to draft Zion Williamson, things actually went pretty well for the Knicks from a value perspective. Even if (as expected) Williamson and Murray State point guard Ja Morant are off the board when the Knicks are on the clock, New York has interesting options and perhaps the most commonly projected choice is to select Duke wing R.J. Barrett.

With that in mind, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Barrett will visit with the Knicks within the next week so that New York can take a closer look.