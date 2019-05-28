Getty Image

By late May, most of the suspense evaporates in the world of college basketball recruiting but, in the case of 6’5 guard R.J. Hampton, that wasn’t the case. The multi-talented high school star was the last five-star prospect to announce his plans for the 2019-20 campaign but, on Tuesday, word broke that Hampton will skip college entirely in favor of a professional contract with the New Zealand Breakers of Australia’s National Basketball League.

RJ Hampton (ranked No. 5 recruit in ESPN Top 100) will forgo college to play professionally in Australia's NBL. pic.twitter.com/xWmh7V5RaF — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 28, 2019

Before Hampton took to the air to announce his decision, his father Rod spoke with Evan Daniels of 247Sports and shared thoughts about the decision and its motives.