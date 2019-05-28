Five-Star Prospect R.J. Hampton Will Skip College To Play Professionally In Australia

05.28.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

By late May, most of the suspense evaporates in the world of college basketball recruiting but, in the case of 6’5 guard R.J. Hampton, that wasn’t the case. The multi-talented high school star was the last five-star prospect to announce his plans for the 2019-20 campaign but, on Tuesday, word broke that Hampton will skip college entirely in favor of a professional contract with the New Zealand Breakers of Australia’s National Basketball League.

Before Hampton took to the air to announce his decision, his father Rod spoke with Evan Daniels of 247Sports and shared thoughts about the decision and its motives.

Around The Web

TAGSCollege BasketballRJ Hampton
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.28.19 41 mins ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.27.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.21.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP