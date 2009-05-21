Robert Horry Also Needs Help Finding His Championship Rings

Kobe isn’t the only dude who needs help finding his championship rings. Following a videoconference with NBA greats Robert Horry, Dominique Wilkins and Bernard King about the most amazing moments of their careers, Horry admitted that he doesn’t know the exact whereabouts of his 7 championship rings.



“Honestly, I don’t know where they are right now!” Horry started, laughing. “I just moved, so I think that they’re in a box somewhere in my house. The movers weren’t supposed to touch it, but they did. I used to keep them in a jewelry box in my bathroom, but I think that they’re in the house somewhere.”

Though Horry spoke about the back breaking buzzer beater he hit against the Kings to even the 2002 Western Conference Finals 2-2 as his most “amazing” moment, he said that the 1994-95 ‘chip with the Rockets carries the greatest significance. If he could find his rings, that would be the one that he’d wear.

“We were a six-seed, but we did some remarkable things that year,” says Horry. “And in the Finals we beat America’s team. We called the Magic that because they were on TV just about every day.”

Memorable moments from Houston’s 4-0 sweep of Orlando can be found at NBA.com/Amazing. Horry had two monster shots during that playoff run – a jumper with 6.5 seconds left to beat the Spurs in the Western Conference Finals 94-93, and a game-winning three in Game 3 of the Finals to beat Orlando 106-103. Check out that archive on NBA.com for just about every ridiculous playoff moment that you want to see.