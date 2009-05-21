Robert Horry Also Needs Help Finding His Championship Rings

Kobe isn’t the only dude who needs help finding his championship rings. Following a videoconference with NBA greats Robert Horry, Dominique Wilkins and Bernard King about the most amazing moments of their careers, Horry admitted that he doesn’t know the exact whereabouts of his 7 championship rings.
“Honestly, I don’t know where they are right now!” Horry started, laughing. “I just moved, so I think that they’re in a box somewhere in my house. The movers weren’t supposed to touch it, but they did. I used to keep them in a jewelry box in my bathroom, but I think that they’re in the house somewhere.”
Though Horry spoke about the back breaking buzzer beater he hit against the Kings to even the 2002 Western Conference Finals 2-2 as his most “amazing” moment, he said that the 1994-95 ‘chip with the Rockets carries the greatest significance. If he could find his rings, that would be the one that he’d wear.
“We were a six-seed, but we did some remarkable things that year,” says Horry. “And in the Finals we beat America’s team. We called the Magic that because they were on TV just about every day.”
Memorable moments from Houston’s 4-0 sweep of Orlando can be found at NBA.com/Amazing. Horry had two monster shots during that playoff run – a jumper with 6.5 seconds left to beat the Spurs in the Western Conference Finals 94-93, and a game-winning three in Game 3 of the Finals to beat Orlando 106-103. Check out that archive on NBA.com for just about every ridiculous playoff moment that you want to see.
Cot damn Rob?!!! – You have to move that ish yourself – he’s acting like they are bath towels or something. Two men and a Truck for sure lifted those.
the playoffs in 2002 are non existant for me. when horry hit that shot, i pretty much decided immediately to blank everything else after that out. *shaking my head* damn lakers…
i would say its a wash since doug christie’s uppercut took the curl outta rick fox’s perm, but…no. its still not enough.
Shaq took the laker rings.He said he taking all his rings back from dudes who rode his coatails but switched up on him later on in the dynasty.Thats the reason Kobe couldnt find his rings at him and Bron house.
Houston Up!
I was disappointed with Horry as a commentator.. i love doo so i wanted to see him show up and be a maintstay but he seemed nervous..
Aint no one more clutch than BigShotBob!!
man, who let GEE in here…
the most amazing thing he got away with was that hip check on nash. he won the entire series for the spurs with that move.
Damn Horry has hit soo many big shots!!! forget about all them that he hit sometimes
@ Rootsradical
Lol everyone acts like Stoudemire and Diaw were lost for the rest of the series.. If Phoenix were truly better they wouldve won 2 more games when those 2 came back.. it was only tied 2-2 when that shit happened..
Plus the Spurs own the Suns.. if it came down to it Timmay wouldve hit a 35 ft bankshot to win a at the end of game 7 lol thats how it is..
I remember in the playoffs way back when NBC commentators compared him to fresh prince of bel air and they did picture by picture comparisons funny stuff
It’s cool, he got insurance & history books if no one belives him. Horry had penny lookin’ over his shoulder every time he went to the hole, He was getting those LBJ blocks before it was popular
“…I’m talkin’ stomach growwlin’!”
I love that line.
i’m not a huge suns fan but you have to admit that that shit cost them the series. spurs do own the suns because they’ve never lost to them in the playoffs but i truly believe that that was their year to do it. they used to be such a fun team to watch.
YO dime there is a new kobe/lebron commercial
[www.youtube.com]
get with the program
karl malone and john stockton broke into his house and robbed him
@rootsradical, fun team to watch doesnt mean they were winning jack…nash flopping and making horry look like the hulk signified the whole series. Like it was said, if the suns were soooo good or could stop anyone, they would of won the games once amare and diaw got back, instead they fell apart like always. Thats y horry has more rings than the whole suns team put together lol
I bet kobe knows lol