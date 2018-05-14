Celtics Legend Robert Parish Thinks Brad Stevens Needs To ‘Win Something First’ Before Getting Praise

#Boston Celtics
05.14.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Brad Stevens is getting people mad again, even if the anger is just about the talk surrounding the head coach of the Boston Celtics. Admiration and praise for Stevens is at an all-time high this postseason, thanks to some timely broadcasting from Doris Burke and the success of the Celtics in the wake of two major injuries.

But with that praise and respect comes a significant backlash from people outside the media and around the NBA. Anonymous coaches wondered why people are so quick to credit Stevens for his coaching prowess, and LeBron James noted that the Celtics are no scrubs without Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward whether Stevens is behind the bench or not.

The latest argument against Stevens’ deification comes from Celtics legend Robert Parish, who wants to see some dang rings before he bows down at the alter of the ATO. Parish said he likes some of the things Stevens has done, but would like everyone to pump the brakes on heaping praise on Boston’s coach until they’ve really won something.

