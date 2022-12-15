The Boston Celtics running out to the best record in the NBA through 29 games at 22-7 has been impressive for a number of reasons, not the least of which is that they’ve done so without their All-Defensive Team center Robert Williams.

Williams has been rehabbing from offseason knee surgery to repair a meniscus injury that he played through in Boston’s run to the Finals a year ago. In his stead, the Celtics have leaned on Al Horford (when healthy), backup Luke Kornet, and small-ball lineups with Blake Griffin and Grant Williams acting as the center. However, there’s no question that a healthy Williams makes a huge impact on raising Boston’s ceiling, particularly on the defensive end, and on Thursday some very positive news emerged on his status.

After recently ramping up his work to scrimmages, Williams will be back on court for the Celtics on Friday as they face the Orlando Magic.

Boston Celtics All-Defensive center Robert Williams will make his season debut Friday vs. the Orlando Magic, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 15, 2022

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is planning to make his season’s debut vs. Orlando on Friday, sources tell ESPN. Team upgraded him to questionable for game. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2022

We’ll find out what kind of minutes restriction Williams will be on when Joe Mazzulla talks pregame on Friday, but it’s a big boost for a Celtics team that, while still holding the NBA’s best record, has stumbled just a bit recently, going 1-2 to complete their long road trip. Williams’ return should give the Celtics a bit of a jolt that’s always welcome in the doldrums of the regular season, and Mazzulla can start working out his rotations with one of his key players back in the fold.