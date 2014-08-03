Robinson III, LaVine, Wiggins Engage In Epic Twitter Dunk-Off At Photo Shoot

Perhaps it’s time to add Glenn Robinson III to the list of rookies we need to see in February’s Dunk Contest at All-Star weekend. In New York City for a rookie photo shoot, Robinson challenged Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Zach LaVine via Twitter to beat his impressive 360 windmill. After LaVine bested that with an effortless between-the-legs slam, the UCLA product called-out number one pick Andrew Wiggins. These guys can really, really fly.

Robinson’s initial tweet to LaVine:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

LaVine’s response and challenge to Wiggins:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Followed by Wiggins’ ensuing – and we think winning – dunk:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The scariest part? If the Cleveland Cavaliers do as expected and trade Wiggins to Minnesota for Kevin Love, these three players will be teammates next season. Oh, to be a fly on the wall for the ‘Wolves practices.

Who won the dunk-off?

