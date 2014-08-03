Robinson III, LaVine, Wiggins Engage In Epic Twitter Dunk-Off At Photo Shoot

Perhaps it’s time to add Glenn Robinson III to the list of rookies we need to see in February’s Dunk Contest at All-Star weekend. In New York City for a rookie photo shoot, Robinson challenged Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Zach LaVine via Twitter to beat his impressive 360 windmill. After LaVine bested that with an effortless between-the-legs slam, the UCLA product called-out number one pick Andrew Wiggins. These guys can really, really fly.
Robinson’s initial tweet to LaVine:
At the @PaniniAmerica Rookie Photo shoot, Im challenging @ZachLaVine to beat this! https://t.co/qNYNZmZWyt #hoopsrookie
— Glenn Robinson III (@GRIII) August 3, 2014
LaVine’s response and challenge to Wiggins:
just accepted @GRIII challenge at the @PaniniAmerica shoot and now challenge @22wiggins to beat this! https://t.co/KBw6hO0Y11 #hoopsrookie
— Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) August 3, 2014
Followed by Wiggins’ ensuing – and we think winning – dunk:
challenge accepted @ZachLaVine. @tdot_ennis now I challenge you. https://t.co/18PDzF56bO #hoopsrookie
— andrew wiggins (@22wiggins) August 3, 2014
The scariest part? If the Cleveland Cavaliers do as expected and trade Wiggins to Minnesota for Kevin Love, these three players will be teammates next season. Oh, to be a fly on the wall for the ‘Wolves practices.
(H/T Bleacher Report)
Who won the dunk-off?
Ricky Rubio is rubbing his hands gleefully. We all win! Grab your Minny merch now kiddies.