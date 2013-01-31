Rock ‘Em Apparel “Black History Month” Custom Socks

To celebrate Black History Month, Rock ‘Em Apparel has just released a new collection of custom socks. The socks feature similar patterns to the shoes released in Nike’s “Black History Month” collection, and for the time being, you can head on over to their online store to grab your pair of socks for $39.99.

Sleeves in the same black/gray and orange colors as the socks in the pack can also be purchased for $19.99.

This collection is already garnering a lot of positive reviews, so if you’re interested, it would probably be good to hurry.

What do you think?

