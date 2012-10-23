Rock ‘Em Apparel – Breast Cancer Awareness Nike Elite Socks

#Style – Kicks and Gear
10.23.12

If you’re not balling in some Elite socks, you need to step your game up. Rock ‘Em Apparel certainly has the sock game on lock, but now they’re stepping it up even more. Over the past month, they’ve been running a pink campaign to benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, and after raising $2,500 in a similar event last year, the goal this time is $10,000. Lofty standards, but it doesn’t take long to see the product is top notch. These are not only Nike Elite socks. They’re customizable pink Elite socks.

Two of the three colorways that are releasing are actually inspired by Kevin Durant. The guys at Rock ‘Em Apparel were kind enough to bless me with my own customized pair, and they look super dope.

Head on over to the company’s online store before the end of the month, and 20 percent of the proceeds will go towards the fund.

Which one is the best?

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSRock 'Em ApparelStyle - Kicks and Gear

