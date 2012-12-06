Rock ‘Em Apparel Releases 15 New Killer Products For The Holidays

Are you ready for the holidays? Need some stocking stuffers? Rock ‘Em Apparel has you covered, and then some. Known for their custom socks, the company recently released 15 new products for Black Friday, including a new product introduction of custom Nike Elite Basketball Arm Sleeves (Trust me, they’re amazing. Check my Instagram later for details…).

Other new products included in the release are a December 21 “end of the world” pair called the “Asockalypse.” It features a Mayan temple at the top, broken earth towards the middle, and a calendar at the bottom with a basketball in the middle. There are also three tacky sweater Nike Elite sock designs, as well as the previously mentioned Nike Elite Basketball Arm Sleeves. They come in ten colorways: three digital camouflage, two Kevin Durant inspired “Durantula” designs, and five “Diamond” designs inspired by the LeBron X.

Included are also a couple of Rock ‘Em shirts, one inspired by the Vancouver Grizzlies jersey (!), and one featuring the slogan “Gimme the Rock.” Hit up their online store to cop your gear now.

