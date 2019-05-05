The Rockets Outlasted The Warriors In Overtime To Pick Up A Game 3 Win

05.04.19

The Houston Rockets desperately needed to beat the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. While they’re a team that exudes confidence stemming from the belief that they’re uniquely designed to take down the two-time defending champions, no one wants to fall into a 3-0 hole at any point in a series. The good news was their Western Conference Semifinal matchup shifted to Houston on Saturday night, and by the time the dust settled, the Rockets picked up a crucial Game 3 win, a 126-121 victory that inched them one game closer to evening up the series.

Despite his bad eye — well, at least his bad looking eye — James Harden was in his bag early. From the jump, the reigning MVP made it a point to attack, even hitting Steph Curry with a vicious step back that made the Warriors star go flying.

Speaking of flying, Clint Capela had the block of the postseason so far during the first half. Andre Iguodala saw a lane to attack the basket and went up for a one-handed jam. Capela had other ideas, meeting Iggy at the summit and using two hands to deny the grizzled veteran.

