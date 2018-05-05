The Rockets Absolutely Destroyed The Jazz To Take A 2-1 Series Lead

05.05.18

Just when the Utah Jazz had made things interesting by taking Game 2 against Houston on Wednesday to even their second-round series at 1-1, the Rockets came back with a vengeance Friday night with a 113-92 blowout victory to take back command of the series.

The Rockets were on fire early and raced out to a 20-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back from there behind hot shooting from Eric Gordon, who scored 17 points in the first half on 6-of-8 from the field, including 3-of-5 from downtown. He finished with a game-high 25.

James Harden likewise added 25 points and 12 assists for the Rockets, while Chris Paul chipped in 15 points of his own, to go along with seven rebounds, six assists, and zero turnovers.

