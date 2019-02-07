The Houston Rockets weren’t likely to make a significant deal at the deadline, but the expectation was that last year’s runner-up in the Western Conference would make a move or two to acquire some much-needed depth.
They seem to have found some of that in the form of Iman Shumpert, as Houston has reportedly agreed to a three-team deal that will bring the veteran guard to the Rockets from Sacramento, with the Cavs getting involved as well.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to the news, reporting that the Cavaliers will get Marquese Chriss, Brandon Knight, and a protected first-rounder from Houston. The Kings will get a second-rounder and Alec Burks from the Cavs, while the Rockets bring in Shumpert and clear a roster spot for the buyout market.
It’s a deal that makes sense for all parties involved. The Kings move Shumpert for a younger wing, but get to remain competitive, while the Cavs are in full asset-gathering mode and will happily take on a lotto-protected first to eat some salary in the form of Knight and Chriss.
The Rockets will almost assuredly waive Baldwin, but they acquire a veteran guard who can share some ball-handling duties with the second unit and, Stauskas could stick around and give them more backup guard help or could also be waived to open up a roster spot for a buyout player like Wes Matthews once the deadline passes.
However, as Kevin O’Connor of the Ringer notes, this could be part of a bigger plan for Houston should they be more interested in bringing in a shooter rather than a defender like Shump.
Whatever the case, Houston is probably not done making roster moves over the coming days, whether via trade or on the buyout market.
