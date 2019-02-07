Getty Image

The Houston Rockets weren’t likely to make a significant deal at the deadline, but the expectation was that last year’s runner-up in the Western Conference would make a move or two to acquire some much-needed depth.

They seem to have found some of that in the form of Iman Shumpert, as Houston has reportedly agreed to a three-team deal that will bring the veteran guard to the Rockets from Sacramento, with the Cavs getting involved as well.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to the news, reporting that the Cavaliers will get Marquese Chriss, Brandon Knight, and a protected first-rounder from Houston. The Kings will get a second-rounder and Alec Burks from the Cavs, while the Rockets bring in Shumpert and clear a roster spot for the buyout market.

Cleveland will send Alec Burks to the Kings, and Rockets send Brandon Knight, Marquese Chriss and a protected first to Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

Houston will send a lottery protected 2019 first-round pick to the Cavaliers in deal, per source. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

Cleveland will send Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin to the Rockets in the three-way deal, league source tells ESPN. Cavaliers acquired those two guards in Sunday's trade with Portland that sent Rodney Hood to the Blazers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

It’s a deal that makes sense for all parties involved. The Kings move Shumpert for a younger wing, but get to remain competitive, while the Cavs are in full asset-gathering mode and will happily take on a lotto-protected first to eat some salary in the form of Knight and Chriss.

The Rockets will almost assuredly waive Baldwin, but they acquire a veteran guard who can share some ball-handling duties with the second unit and, Stauskas could stick around and give them more backup guard help or could also be waived to open up a roster spot for a buyout player like Wes Matthews once the deadline passes.



However, as Kevin O’Connor of the Ringer notes, this could be part of a bigger plan for Houston should they be more interested in bringing in a shooter rather than a defender like Shump.

If the Rockets were to flip Iman Shumpert before the trade deadline, they could receive up to $13.77 million in salary. (Shump can't be combined with other players in a deal.) @SeanDeveney reported this week the Rockets could make a run at Nikola Mirotic, who makes $12.5 million. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 7, 2019

Whatever the case, Houston is probably not done making roster moves over the coming days, whether via trade or on the buyout market.