Houston Puts ‘Melo In Rockets Uniform Outside Toyota Center For Meeting

07.02.14 4 years ago

Similar to Chicago’s United Center ornamentation during their free agency pitch yesterday, the Houston Rockets have put Carmelo Anthony front and center on their Toyota Center arena for his pitch meeting today.

‘Melo flew to Texas today after talking with the Bulls in Chicago yesterday and viewing a private Derrick Rose workout, which isn’t weird at all.

‘Melo will talk with the Houston Rockets first during his Texas sojourn. Houston’s pitch is simple: they are title contenders, which has Trail Blazers fans rolling in the aisles after Damian Lillard‘s shot heard ’round the world eliminated Houston the 2014 NBA Playoffs before they even escaped the first round.

Similar to Chicago, Houston has already played dress-up with their Toyota Center arena, featuring an image of Anthony in a Rockets uniform on the Toyota Center marquee:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It also seems former title-winning shooting guard for the Rockets, Clyde Drexler, will be joining Dwight Howard and James Harden for the ‘Melo meeting:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

After the Rose workout, we wouldn’t be surprised to hear Howard will be showing off his new free throw form, and Harden will probably try and defend ‘Melo to show he’ll make a more concerted effort to play some defense next season, too.

