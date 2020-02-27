The Rockets Small-Ball Approach Has Unleashed Russell Westbrook

The Houston Rockets are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, as they’ve turned a corner and hit another gear since the start of February, going 8-2 in their last 10 games and most recently decimating the Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Their hot streak has coincided with their full embrace of small-ball, having traded Clint Capela to the Hawks in a four-team deal that netted them Robert Covington from the Timberwolves. The move led to plenty of skepticism, but from the jump — a win in L.A. over the Lakers — they’ve shown how the philosophical shift has raised their ceiling.

The player who has benefited the most from the Rockets’ five-out approach has been Russell Westbrook, who is averaging 32.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game in the last 10 games, with a usage rate of 36.4 percent (higher than James Harden) and a true shooting percentage of 58.7, a vast improvement over his season TS% of 53.5. Harden has started to find his footing in the new controlled chaos the Rockets play with, but Westbrook has thrived in it from the jump, taking full advantage of all the space and confusion on both ends of the floor.

Houston’s pace, as defined by possessions per game, hasn’t changed in any discernible way since their small-ball shift, but they are getting out in transition more thanks to an uptick in forced turnovers thanks to their wild switching that has wrecked havoc on opponents. For the season, the Rockets had forced an opposing turnover rate of 15.1 percent, but that has spiked to 17.7 percent over the last 10 games, leading to more fast break opportunities — 14.1 percent of their points over the last 10 games have come on the break compared to just 12.5 percent on the season as a whole.

Transition is where Westbrook thrives, and the increased impetus on pushing the ball up the floor off of turnovers and misses has led to some classic Russ buckets as he bullies his way to the rim while the defense is scrambling. Houston is creating 10.2 steals per game over the last 10 games, up from 8.4 steals on the season, and those live-ball turnovers are where Westbrook is able to shine, jumping into passing lanes and taking off the other way where he’s nigh unstoppable.

The spacing they create is also allowing Russ to push the ball more in semi-transition, as opposing bigs — like Jonas Valanciunas here — aren’t filling their typical lanes as they get back to their set defense. With P.J. Tucker serving as the nominal center, Valanciunas isn’t retreating to the rim, but is instead out wide of the paint to protect against Tucker inevitably parking in that weakside corner. Westbrook recognizes that and bullies his way by Memphis’ guards, who are the only resistance between he and the rim, for a quick bucket.

This has been happening constantly since the Rockets went small, as Russ has recognized he can get to the rim nearly at will when there’s not a big in range of rotating down to help. As a result, his shot profile has improved and his outside shooting has taken a leap as well, as he’s suddenly hitting 38.9 percent of his threes after hitting less than 25 percent on the season. He’s also attempting just 2.6 per game, down from 3.9 attempts on the season. Westbrook is now only taking quality three point looks, and given that he’s a rhythm shooter, he’s far more confident in his stroke right now because he’s more involved and getting more opportunities at the rim.