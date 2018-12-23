Austin Rivers Will Reportedly Sign With The Banged Up Rockets

Getty Image

Austin Rivers has done a lot of traveling this season. After spending a large portion of his career in Los Angeles, he was traded to the Wizards over the offseason. He was then traded to the Suns but immediately was waived. Rivers is a combo guard that can run an offense if it’s required of him, but he’s at his best attacking with the ball in his hands. So the best location for him is where someone else will be handling the ball next to him.

Somewhere like the Rockets with James Harden. According to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, Rivers will sign with the Rockets. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN later reported that Rivers expected role is to take some of the minutes from the ailing Chris Paul. The Rockets are currently without Paul while he recovers from a hamstring injury.