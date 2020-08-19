With Russell Westbrook ruled out for the start of the team’s first round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, skeptics emerged concerning the Houston Rockets and their ability to advance. After Game 1, however, some of that skepticism likely evaporated, with the Rockets controlling the action virtually from start to finish on the way to a comfortable 123-108 victory.

Despite strong offensive pedigree on both sides, the early minutes of the game were marred by inefficiency. Houston did end the first quarter with a flourish, taking an eight-point lead after 12 minutes, but the Rockets weren’t at their best and the Thunder visibly struggled. Oklahoma City shot just 6-for-20 in the first quarter, including 0-for-7 from Chris Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the Thunder also committed five turnovers in the opening frame.

Making matters worse for the Thunder, the Rockets scored the first nine points of the second quarter, taking full control with a 37-20 lead.

Oklahoma City did begin to show some life on the offensive end but, just as that took place, Houston began to ramp up its explosiveness on the offensive side. A pair of three-pointers from Ben McLemore and P.J. Tucker, along with a layup from James Harden, capped a Houston push to give the Rockets a 20-point edge midway through the second quarter.

Houston’s lead grew to as many as 21 points, but the Thunder did respond to make things interesting before halftime. Led by the battle-tested five-man group of Paul, Gilgeous-Alexander, Dennis Schroder, Danilo Gallinari, and Steven Adams, the Thunder zoomed to a 12-2 run to slash the margin to 60-49.

The Rockets did push the margin back to 16 by the break, remaining in control of the proceedings. Much of that success was predicated on efficient offense, with Harden scoring 15 points and Eric Gordon adding 16 points in the first half. Houston buried 11 three-pointers and 13 free throws in the first 24 minutes, leaning on their analytically-inclined approach. Meanwhile, Oklahoma’s three leading guards combined to shoot 5-for-19 from the floor, helping to explain their deficit on the scoreboard.