Carmelo Anthony’s time in Houston with the Rockets was short and unproductive and now it’s officially come to a close. The veteran guard was traded to the Chicago Bulls on Monday, bringing to a close another failed chapter in the later stages of the superstar’s NBA career.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the deal on Monday evening, shortly before the deadline the Rockets had to move Anthony off their roster for good in an effort to bring in Kenneth Faried.