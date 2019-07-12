The NBA World Reacted To The Rockets Trading Chris Paul For Russell Westbrook

07.11.19 35 mins ago

This NBA offseason may now officially be the wildest in Association history, or at least in the modern NBA where salary caps and free agency see dozens upon dozens of players seeking out new teams each offseason. This year, huge free agent signings have caused ripples in the trade market, starting most notably with Anthony Davis to the Lakers and then Paul George’s shocking trade from Oklahoma City to Los Angeles after the Clippers learned they were landing Kawhi Leonard.

That trade set up another potential move, one that would truly put the Thunder in rebuilding mode and one that officially happened on Thursday night when the Thunder dealt Westbrook to the Rockets in exchange for Chris Paul. The move, which was widely speculated about but still seems surprising given the state of the Rockets and the Western Conference as a whole, sent another series of shockwaves through the league.

And plenty of NBA players had something to say about the move as news of the Woj Bomb spread on Thursday night. Perhaps the most notable reaction was from now-former Miami Heat star Dwayne Wade, who may have thought the Heat were working on a deal to bring Westbrook to Miami to play with Jimmy Butler.

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#James Harden#Russell Westbrook#Chris Paul
TAGSChris PaulHouston RocketsJAMES HARDENOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOK
