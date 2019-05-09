The Warriors Held Off A Furious Rockets Comeback To Win Game 5

Getty Image

Game 5 of Warriors-Rockets started with the look of a Golden State blowout as Draymond Green dished out eight assists in the first quarter, and the two-time defending champs ran out to a 14-point advantage. They would extend that lead to as many as 20 in the second quarter, and with Oracle rocking, it was hard to see the way back for Houston as Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson combined for 37 points in the first half.

However, in the third quarter Houston would make a furious comeback, managing to erase the Warriors advantage and even things up going to the fourth quarter, as James Harden came alive, with help from some of the role players around him to win the third 29-15.

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Golden State Warriors
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSHouston RocketsNBA Playoffs
