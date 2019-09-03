Getty Image

Brooklyn Nets forward Rodions Kurucs was formally charged with misdemeanor assault on Tuesday after appearing in court for an alleged incident that took place on June 27 in which an argument between he and his then-girlfriend became physical, with Kurucs eventually choking her and throwing her on the bed.

According to the New York Daily News and New York Post’s accounts of the incident, Kurucs allegedly grabbed a knife and told his girlfriend he was going to kill himself before dropping the knife and grabbing her around the neck, forcing her to walk to the bedroom.

The 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward allegedly pushed her on the bed, slapped her in the face twice, bit her lip and then picked her up and tossed her on the bed hard enough to hurt her ribs, the sources said.

Kurucs was released without bail, but the judge issued an order of protection barring him from having any contact with his now ex-girlfriend, who reported the incident on August 27. Kurucs will report back to court on Oct. 21, just days before the Nets season opener. The Nets released a statement noting they are investigating the matter and take the allegations seriously.

Kurucs averaged 8.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 20 minutes per game last season in his 63 appearances for Brooklyn.