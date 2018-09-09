Rodney Hood Will Return To The Cavs On The Qualifying Offer

Getty Image

One of the few remaining notable free agents has finally signed a deal for next season. Entering the 2017-18 season, most would have expected Rodney Hood to come into this summer commanding at least a reasonable amount of attention in free agency, even as a restricted free agent.

However, after being dealt from Utah to Cleveland at the deadline and struggling for much of his time with the Cavs — most notably seeing him choose not to enter a playoff game in garbage time — Hood came into free agency with little buzz. The 25-year-old shooting guard has found himself without anything relating to a substantial offer for more than two months, as the few teams that had money blew through their cap space quickly this offseason.

With no real market, and the always likely scenario of Hood returning to Cleveland with the Cavs matching most reasonable offers, he’s decided to sign his qualifying offer to make $3.4 million and become an unrestricted free agent next season.