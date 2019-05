Getty Image

After Denver ran out to an early double-digit advantage, the Blazers managed to claw back into Game 7 in Denver in the third quarter thanks to the incredible play of C.J. McCollum. But just as they cut the lead to five midway through the third, they saw a key contributor go down.

Rodney Hood, who has been a revelation off the bench fro Portland in the series, was coming across halfcourt backwards when he ran square into a Torrey Craig screen and suffered a hyper-extended left knee.