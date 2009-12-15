Rodney Stuckey’s Got The Pistons Thinking Playoffs

Watching the Pistons dynasty dismantle the past few years was like watching the cast of Saturday Night Live when they started to lose guys like David Spade, Adam Sandler and Chris Farley. After the departure of Chauncey Billups, it all seemed to start going downhill from there. Next to go was Rasheed Wallace, who signed with Boston over this offseason. Richard Hamilton and Tayshaun Prince are still there, but Rip has been upset with the organization and Tayshaun has been the subject of various trade rumors.

With a different coach and roster, everybody thought the Pistons would be lottery bound this season. While that still may be the case, Detroit has held their own so far. They are currently in seventh place in the Eastern Conference playoff race with an 11-12 record. They have won five in a row and six of their last seven games including big victories over Denver and Atlanta.

One of the main reasons for their recent success has been the spectacular play of Rodney Stuckey. During this seven-game stretch, Stuckey has averaged 23.6 ppg and 5.9 apg and getting to the line over seven times a night. He had game-winning shots against both the Nuggets and Sixers last week. For the season, he is putting up 19.2 ppg, 4.5 apg, 4.6 rpg and 1.3 spg. And he’s done all this despite all the injuries that have hit Motown.

With Ben Gordon out and Hamilton just coming back from an injury, Stuckey has taken advantage of his chance to shine. What’s impressive is the fact that he has been getting his points by going hard to the basket and either getting to the line or scoring easy buckets. Stuckey’s got the moves and speed to get his shot off whenever he wants (see Allen Iverson clip). He’s shot over 50 percent in the last four games and has only jacked-up two, three-pointers in the past seven contests. He has also utilized his size and strength by posting up smaller guards.

While he won’t be an All-Star this season, he is proving that he could be one someday. If he can find good chemistry with Rip and Gordon, then they could form one of the most explosive scoring trios in the league. But most importantly, Rodney is helping give this Pistons team their own identity and a chance to return to the playoffs this season.

