Indiana might have been the most fascinating team on the 2019 NCAA Tournament bubble. The Hoosiers had a laundry list of great wins — including a pair of victories over Big Ten Tournament champion Michigan State — but sat at an underwhelming 17-15. Ultimately, the committee left Archie Miller’s squad out, and instead, Indiana will compete in the NIT.

The Hoosiers enter as a 1-seed and will kick off competition against St. Francis (PA) on Tuesday night in Bloomington. As we learned before the tip, Indiana will do this without the team’s best player, as Romeo Langford will not suit up to take on the Red Flash.

Romeo Langford just told me he’s not playing tonight. — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) March 19, 2019