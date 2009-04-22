Ron Artest Addresses T-Mac’s Comments

There’s one aspect of Tracy McGrady‘s comments about the Cavs not having what it takes that didn’t even register with a lot of people. He said that he thought the Lakers were gonna win the ‘chip, barely entertaining the idea that his own team could go the whole way. Here’s how Ron Artest responded when radio show host Carmichael Dave read T-Mac’s comments…
“Well, hold on one second… As I finish my vitamins…I’m actually in velvet, barbed-wire boxer briefs…Actually barbed wire – around the waist… I think that guy who said that wasn’t Tracy. It was a lookalike. I just got a text, that was a lookalike. He has total confidence in us.”
I feel like Ron would be pissed if he thought that T-Mac picked the Lakers. But he actually believed T-Mac that it was “a lookalike” when Tracy texted him and said so. In this case, it’s much better for everyone involved to be gullible.
Here are some other great nuggets of Tracy’s interview, which took place after Game 1 and before last night’s Blazers’ win…
* Talking about Game 1, Ron says, “That was a lucky blowout. The playoffs is the playoffs and it’s gonna be tough. It’s going to be much more tough in the next couple of games.”
* This is kinda sad: “Dikembe reminds me of a 20-year old kid whose hungry. He really wants to win.”
* Talking about those vitamins he was eating, “I take the little gummy bear Flintstones vitamins…I try not to eat the lady. I try not the eat the man. Just give the me car. I try to find the car. Yea, worst case scenario, I eat the lady.”
HAHA ron artest is awesome…..this and that freestyle- priceless
I actually used to use those Flintstones vitamins, they are pretty good.
“Yea, worst case scenario, I eat the lady”!
WTF?!? Dude’s weird!
they are like gummy bears, which I personally love, but they are like a daily vitamin. fuckin legit or what?
God i hope his crazy ass is joking.
man, ron’s funny as hell! all of us know a dude like that…the one that just wilds out and doesnt care what ppl think about him. nothin’ wrong w/ him stating what he feels or thinks. more players should be straight up about what they think about things and not worry about tryin to everyone’s friend out there…
^No he isn’t joking, Ron Artest is a different kind of dude
Ron is crazy as hell… always has been. Unfortunately for us in Indy, we got to see it first-hand…
as much as i thought tmac was retarded for saying those comments- i think more players should be like him and artest and speak their mind.
listening to sports press conferences and post game interviews and those sidline mid-game coach interviews are really stupid. they NEVER say anything we didnt already know and just repeat the same sports cliches:
take one game at a time, play smart basketball, rebound the ball, limit turnovers, be aggressive but let the game come to you- those themes never fail to come up in every sports interview.
we need more players who aren’t afraid to offend, to make a prediction, to take a side. everyone is afraid of looking stupid in the media- but that just makes everyone boring.
i think derrick rose is the poster child for the dysfunctional sports/media relationship. the kid grew up probably knowing he was going to be a star- groomed to be in the spot light, alawys trying to cultivate the right image as an NBA professional. Because of this HE IS THE WORST INTERVIEWER EVER.
i still eat those vitamins, and they’re damn good.
Artest is alright in my book.
Artest aint crazy,he just say crazy shit to people that think he crazy anyway because he dont give a shit.He basically is a walking talking fuck u sign to the establishment that wants u to be a certain way and they cant delete him until hes not a factor on the court.
actually, tmac is the bigger f-u sign to the establishment, the way that he steals money and doesn’t play. And he learned from the master, grant hill.
Biggest f-u:
1) Grant Hill playing almost every game of the season in Phoenix (to orlando)
2) Tmac talking reckless on his sofa (to houston)
3) Stevie Francis playing in Houston (to vancouver)
knee-mac eats knee-nut brittle from his knee-cliner watching knee-ckelodeon asking has a-knee-one seen the knee-mote control?
As close as gets to Tracy Morgan… funniest shit I’ve read in a looooooong time
i dont really care what tmac said becuase he spoke what he felt was true even if his team is still in the playoffs.
its the same thing as jerry sloan saying their chances of winning the series over the lakers was “bleak”
mmh yeah artest is really gullible. No chance he was joking right? And he never said Tracy texted him he said someone…
Hadn’t thought about Tracy’s comments like that, and yeah it is indicative of a lot of things. That mentality might explain why his teammates seem to drop in production everytime he makes it back on the floor. Ignoring his impressive assist numbers, if you don’t believe in the people around you, can you really make them better? Sometimes, his attitude is just bewildering/frustrating. Poster for those who believe athletes can be ruined by entering such a business too early.
I kinda agree with T-Mac. The Cavs are boring to watch. I love Lebron as much as the next guy but I agree with Charles Barkeley when he says the Cavs should run more. Their defense is great but they’re just so boring. I hope they dont become the new Spurs; although I’m sure they will like that if they have their success. Lebron is fantastic and his breakaway dunks are great but I like games similar to Celtics-Bulls game 2. Not the Cavs series with the Pistons. I kinda hope the Celtics get to the finals.
hey guys, here’s a suggestion… stop bleeding all over T-Mac, Artest and whoever and put a tampoon in and STOP hating so much!!! None of you know what it is or like to be in the media spotlight. These writers and media can make you look the they want you to look. Be smart about dumb ass comments.