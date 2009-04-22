Ron Artest Addresses T-Mac’s Comments

There’s one aspect of Tracy McGrady‘s comments about the Cavs not having what it takes that didn’t even register with a lot of people. He said that he thought the Lakers were gonna win the ‘chip, barely entertaining the idea that his own team could go the whole way. Here’s how Ron Artest responded when radio show host Carmichael Dave read T-Mac’s comments…



“Well, hold on one second… As I finish my vitamins…I’m actually in velvet, barbed-wire boxer briefs…Actually barbed wire – around the waist… I think that guy who said that wasn’t Tracy. It was a lookalike. I just got a text, that was a lookalike. He has total confidence in us.”

I feel like Ron would be pissed if he thought that T-Mac picked the Lakers. But he actually believed T-Mac that it was “a lookalike” when Tracy texted him and said so. In this case, it’s much better for everyone involved to be gullible.

Here are some other great nuggets of Tracy’s interview, which took place after Game 1 and before last night’s Blazers’ win…

* Talking about Game 1, Ron says, “That was a lucky blowout. The playoffs is the playoffs and it’s gonna be tough. It’s going to be much more tough in the next couple of games.”

* This is kinda sad: “Dikembe reminds me of a 20-year old kid whose hungry. He really wants to win.”

* Talking about those vitamins he was eating, “I take the little gummy bear Flintstones vitamins…I try not to eat the lady. I try not the eat the man. Just give the me car. I try to find the car. Yea, worst case scenario, I eat the lady.”

Source: KHTK via True Hoop