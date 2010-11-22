Ron Artest: “Beasley’s actually a better shooter than LeBron, but the smarts are not there.”

You knew it’d be a good game Friday night when the Lakers came to the Target Center. After all, Michael Beasley had a five-game streak of 25-plus point games going, and you knew Ron Artest was going to take that personally. When it was all said and done, Beasley dropped another 25 points along with 10 boards, two assists, two blocks and two steals, but the Lakers got the W. But that didn’t stop Artest from dropping some knowledge after the game.
From Charley Walters of the St. Paul Pioneer Press:
“Beasley should watch LeBron James,” Artest said. “Beasley’s actually a better shooter than LeBron, but the smarts are not there. He’s talking so much trash instead of worrying about the game. He needs to become a winner.”
How’s that?
“It’s just the way you play, his awareness on the court; somebody should have told him,” Artest said. “He should learn to pass, who to pass to, how to attack to make his teammates better. Then he’ll be super tough.
“But I’m the last person who should be talking, because I’ve got to guard him.”
Artest said Beasley needs to learn another move on the court.
“He’s so athletic and quick and strong,” he said. “But eventually somebody’s going to catch on to it.”
Beasley, told of Artest’s single-move comment, said, “The reason I do the same thing is because they can’t stop it. As soon as they stop it, I’ll do something else.”
While it’s hard to understand Artest’s motives for lighting a fire under Beasley, it’s just unfortunate that these two teams don’t play each other again until March 1. As for Beasley’s response, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Perhaps Ron-Ron is just upset that he made the list of players still getting by on their reputation…
Ron was accurate, honest and also humble in his comments on Beasley. Beasley is a great talent, but he gets lost in his own game a lot, which isn’t surprising since he is just getting to showcase his game after being repressed in Miami. I think he is growing and learning to be a better overall player. I’ve watched him make in game adjustments to his offensive game, because he can going right or left.
I like when player are honest about their peers. Too many are scared of having to back up their words later. Artest, Noah, Rondo, Shaq (though I don’t like him, he has always backed up his words about his opponents)…
Beasley also showed his maturity in not jumping off the cuff like a child when getting the comments from a third party. I love it.
This is coming from the same guy who said Brandon Roy is the best player he played against. No knock on Roy, but Ron is always talking crazy after someone smokes him like a blount on the floor.
BRoy drops 40 on RonRon in the playoffs-“Roy is the best player I played against”
Beasley goes crazy vs Lakers-“Beasley’s a better shooter than Lebron”
Anyone see a pattern? I like Ron, he’s pure emotion, which is why you have to take those kinds of statements with a grain of salt.
Not really sure how wise, timely and warranted by these comments by Artest. Did he not like Beasley trash talking him or lighting him up?
Damn! Beasley is finally getting some shine, after his two year exile in Miami. Can Beasley at least be entitled to have a little fun now?
Now if a reporter asked Artest this after the game and he was just being honest, then it was really all about nothing.
evident in his response, beasley has the mentality of the type of player who simply settles for what he has and not aim for what he can have. some players continuously get better. some players continuously stay the same…
Ron’s not the sharpest guy in the world but he may be right. Beasley’s got a shitload of talent but his mentality needs sharpening. He’s putting it together though.
If only I hadn’t dropped him off my fantasy team… dang B’s is droppin buckets
LeQUIT is hardly what I would call a guy with ‘smarts.’
GAME FIVE is forever his legacy.
Just for the sake of reality…Beasley took 22 shots to get 25 points. He wasn’t having a great game at all and his team lost by 17. So “lighting him up” wasn’t really the case. The wolves had the spirit taken early and Beasley and Darko of all people were the only ones trying to battle.
Darko looked like the guy everyone thinks he can be. He has the skillset, but lacks the mental aspects…I was fun watching him challenge Pau a number of times. 23, 16, 5ast, 6blks (all in the 1st half), and 2 stls…great line against a great front court.
Lighting someone up is 31 points and 31 rebounds, not 25 points on 9-22 shooting in 39 minutes of play.
Did anyone happen to notice that RonRon only played 26 minutes in that game?
You’re right mac, Lebron sucks because he had one bad playoff game.
ron is having a back problems, so thats why he was bit slow in last few games. but why is such a big deal if he says beasly is better shooter than lbj? for so long i’ve been reading about lebrons broken jumper or how he would be bad ass if he develops consistent jumper… so beasly is better shooter but not better player
Well he is right, Beas is a better shooter than bron but Bron does pretty much everything else better.
If Beas can clean his head out, improve his handle, and become more of a dominant player.
Kid can ball though.
when is Artest getting his own radio talk show?
Love him or hate him, Ron’s been doing his thing for awhile now. Then, top it all off with the fact that he played a major role in the Lakers’ championship run. If that ain’t worth some credibility, I’m not sure what is. Let me get this straight: we WATCH the games and WATCH the highlights, and all of a sudden, we know the deal?? More so than Ron?
Beasley has yet to show that he can make a consistent impact in this league. He’s had a handful of good games and a handful of highlights, but other than that, what??
I swear some of yall here at this Dime site were saying the same shit about Beasley last year when he was damn near looking like a bust at times. But now, all of a sudden, Ron’s wrong??
He’s right Beasly has the basketball IQ of an amoeba. The NBAS plays a game of which he just is not familiar. He was totally lost in Miami where he had another talent with whom to co-exist. A team that has Beasely as the best or…second best player on the team has NO shot!!!!