Ron Artest: “Beasley’s actually a better shooter than LeBron, but the smarts are not there.”

You knew it’d be a good game Friday night when the Lakers came to the Target Center. After all, Michael Beasley had a five-game streak of 25-plus point games going, and you knew Ron Artest was going to take that personally. When it was all said and done, Beasley dropped another 25 points along with 10 boards, two assists, two blocks and two steals, but the Lakers got the W. But that didn’t stop Artest from dropping some knowledge after the game.

From Charley Walters of the St. Paul Pioneer Press:

“Beasley should watch LeBron James,” Artest said. “Beasley’s actually a better shooter than LeBron, but the smarts are not there. He’s talking so much trash instead of worrying about the game. He needs to become a winner.”

How’s that?

“It’s just the way you play, his awareness on the court; somebody should have told him,” Artest said. “He should learn to pass, who to pass to, how to attack to make his teammates better. Then he’ll be super tough.

“But I’m the last person who should be talking, because I’ve got to guard him.”

Artest said Beasley needs to learn another move on the court.

“He’s so athletic and quick and strong,” he said. “But eventually somebody’s going to catch on to it.”

Beasley, told of Artest’s single-move comment, said, “The reason I do the same thing is because they can’t stop it. As soon as they stop it, I’ll do something else.”