Ron Artest Isn’t Lying

While it may be easy to think Ron Artest is sometimes “stretching the truth,” some things just can’t be made up. This is one of them. In the extended interview of the one we posted earlier, Ron talks about how one of his childhood friends got killed in a game by getting speared with a broken table leg.
From the New York Times on Monday, April 15, 1991…
Player Dies in Stabbing at Basketball Game
A 19-year-old basketball player from Queens was fatally stabbed with a broken-off table leg today after a fight broke out during a basketball tournament, the police said.
The player, Lloyd Newton, was stabbed in the back with a leg from the scorer’s table at the championship game of a Y.M.C.A.-sponsored tournament at the Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club, the police in Niagara Falls said.
“An argument ensued about the score,” Capt. Louis Curcione said, adding that one of the teams “thought they were getting gypped.”
“A fight broke out between the players and about 40 fans in the stands,” he said. “In the course of the fight, one person was stabbed in the back.”
Mr. Newton was taken to the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Brian C. Young, 16, of Niagara Falls, has been charged with second-degree murder. He was being held at the Niagara Falls jail pending his arraignment in city court today.
Funny how when protected by the Referees and his teammates, Kobe is willing to trash-talk and throw elbows. But the second Ron-Ron gets right in his face, what does Kobe do? Look away, put his hands in the air, and back up. Sounds like a fugazy to me.
I agree, Delonte coudn’t have said it any better.
Everyone keeps acting like Kobe should have turned and got into Ron’s face, maybe even punched him. No, Kobe didn’t “back down” from Ron, he simply wasn’t going to get thrown out of the game just because Ron got all heated.
Kobe did what he wanted to do, which was get under Ron’s skin and throw him off his groove. He wasn’t there to fight, this isn’t the UFC.
Ron doesn’t speak ducktales. Kobe knew better, he didn’t want is faced screwed up.
Kobe ain’t stupid . . . every one knows Ron Artest is f-in CRAZY . . . if it wasn’t for the NBA, i DARE you to take a guess where’d he be!
Nobody can take Ron’s thuggish act seriously with that ridiculous fucking hair cut.
Big T, youd say that to his face?
…didnt think so
Can we team together to petition the league? Obviously he is subtly trying to threaten Mr. Bryants life! Ron Artest has retard strength and an unstable mind and should never be allowed in an organized game of basketball ever again! Ban Artest, ban Artest!
I’m glad someone dug up that story.
Ron Artest is seriously crazy enough that I doubted it was real. He’s just one of those guys, you never know what to believe. Wow.
dk,
that was too much… lol
after hearing Ron say that and then reading this article…Ron Artest Speaks THE TRUTH! Can anyone dig up any more info on his boy Mike Chatfield? Scouts? Rivals? Youtube? anything lol?
some of you are stupid, kobe’s the smart guy here, he just needs to push a little more of ron’s buttons and ron will go crazy, simple as that.
brute force is not the answer, never has been, some ‘macho’ guys like to think it is, but the smart, cool and calm person will always win…
this is not thug city.
lol #8 Artest’s retard strength, but seriously he is bat sh*t crazy to bring a story where one of his friends are murdered.
lol #8 Artest’s retard strength, but seriously he is bat sh*t crazy to bring up a story where one of his friends are murdered in a game of basketball. F*cking Crazy
I think this means we can successfully conclude that Brandon Roy is the best basketball player in the L too
I read the interview with Artest earlier today, and when I got to the part where he told the story about some kid getting impaled on the court, I looked at my co-worker and was like “Why is Ron Artest always making up crazy stories?” I thought for SURE this was fake. Good catch, Dime. Wow. Horrible…
The NBA would benefit greatly with a few more Ron Artests in the league. Make it happen Stern!
BTW, I can’t help but laugh hilariously when he gets into one of his crazy rants. Seriously, Ron’s nuts…and I love him. LOL
He reminds me of a dude I knew…he was crazy like Ron, big, tough, but always cool until someone pissed him off and then you just got out of his way and tried to stay cool with him…I think he ended up robbing a gas station with a steak knife…no joke. :p
Jeff:
From what I found before when the Mike Chatfield thing hit, was nothing on Mike, but his brother Eric could ball to. Ron and someone else who posted on Dime who said they knew Mike Chatfield and Eric said that Mike was the best out of the two and could’ve done something, but we all know how that goes…(check my name)…
Eric had a good season and is pretty solid player from reports.
Damn, isnt that sad that a player died b/c people could control there emotions…no game is worth that.
its funny but ron artest sounds like ron arrest
The game ie mental. Look at the great ones. MJ, Bird, Magic, Chuck, Clyde…listen. All those cats were dirty (forgot to throw McHale in there). You get a guy with Ron’s temperament and push his buttons what do you think is gonna happen. We just have to see how Robn reacts Friday nite.
i agree fully with you Scoob. Kobe was gettin in ron’s head the whole game… and its fairly clear why the lakers would want that. losing ron via/ejection/foul trouble whatever almost ensures a rockets loss, and kobe singlehandedly did it by getting ron to lose focus and overreact. i think ron realized that after the game as well.
thats why kobe is a mofo, cuz he does things like this. and of course he’s gonna stay cool when ron gets in his face. the dude rarely flips out, because he’s so focused on being successful in the game, by any means necessary.
so my question is, does success (championships/accolades) only come with playing the game like a motherf—-r alongside exceptional playing skills/bball iq?
Yes, success comes with playing like a muther****er; with skills. Most of them, and many more were named earlier in Dimes’ list and previous postings. The muther****ers without skills get bounced from the game.
R.I.P. Mike Chatfield
I played with Eric Chatfield the brother of Mike Chatfield at the University of New Mexico when I was a freshman and he was a senior. I never met his brother but Eric along with the coaching staff who were all from NYC Fran Fraschilla(espn analyst), Coach Savino, Coach Dooley(Kansas assistant coach) all spoke highly of Mike. From what I heard if he left the streets and went to school and played somewhere he will be in the League right now. Its really sad to hear this news. I know Eric loved his bro alot. Eric was real talented in his own right and still can play till this day. Last I heard he was in France doin work. Shot out to E.Chat if your reading this, hold your head bro you are in my prayers.-C.Bell