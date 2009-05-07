Ron Artest Isn’t Lying

05.07.09

While it may be easy to think Ron Artest is sometimes “stretching the truth,” some things just can’t be made up. This is one of them. In the extended interview of the one we posted earlier, Ron talks about how one of his childhood friends got killed in a game by getting speared with a broken table leg.

From the New York Times on Monday, April 15, 1991…

Player Dies in Stabbing at Basketball Game

A 19-year-old basketball player from Queens was fatally stabbed with a broken-off table leg today after a fight broke out during a basketball tournament, the police said.

The player, Lloyd Newton, was stabbed in the back with a leg from the scorer’s table at the championship game of a Y.M.C.A.-sponsored tournament at the Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club, the police in Niagara Falls said.

“An argument ensued about the score,” Capt. Louis Curcione said, adding that one of the teams “thought they were getting gypped.”

“A fight broke out between the players and about 40 fans in the stands,” he said. “In the course of the fight, one person was stabbed in the back.”

Mr. Newton was taken to the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Brian C. Young, 16, of Niagara Falls, has been charged with second-degree murder. He was being held at the Niagara Falls jail pending his arraignment in city court today.

Source: New York Times

