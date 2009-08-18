Ron Artest: “Kobe’s Probably The Closest Person To Michael Jordan”

While all the internet chatter lately has centered over which team has had the best offseason, Ron Artest must believe the Lakers are head and shoulders above the rest, comparing the Lake Show to the Bulls of the late 90s.
“The opportunity was unbelievable. I get a chance to play with Kobe, Michael Jordan‘s my favorite player, Kobe’s probably the closest person to Michael Jordan, so I get to kind of relive that whole Chicago Bulls thing growing up, that was my favorite team,” Artest told 790 The Ticket in Miami.
“So, Phil Jackson, you got Kobe Bryant, you got myself at the three like Scottie Pippen, you have a clutch shooter in Derek Fisher like a Steve Kerr, you have Lamar Odom like a Toni Kukoc, it’s just fun, it’s a dream. I thank God so much to be in this situation, get a chance to win, playing with the defending champs, and I’m in LA ’cause you know I love the spotlight.”
If the Lakers now were to play the Bulls then, who do you think would win?
’96 Bulls…
HAHA
artest will never pippen
Kobe better watch those ribs in practise in that case
The Bulls.Anyway,Ron Artest says things like this everytime he joins a team,which is Ok ,I guess.
That’s not even a question MJ please forgive DIME for they know not what they do.
@flavur – lmfao!!!
It’s pretty even when you look at the other matchups (besides 2 and 3), except I would give Gasol the advantage over Rodman or Longley.
The Bulls…and it wouldn’t even be that hard either 5, 6 if they were taking it easy.
Lakers of 2010 by
Are you kidding me!?
The Black Mamba and Ron Ron against Mike & Ike and Flat nose pippen
You got Andrew Bynum like a Bill Wennington…
I know its a kinda harsh comparison. Wennington actually won a few games for the bulls back in the day.
I think these Lakers would have given the 96 bulls a serious run for their money (and possibly beat them) in a seven game series.
I agree Ron Artest is no Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman would have Pau Gasol wishing he was taking a siesta. But Jordan & Bryant would basically one-up each other back and forth to the point of cancelling each other out. (Yea I did just say that I think Kobe could match-up with Jordan. Jordan isn’t “that much” better than Bryant.)
As a result the games would come down to the match-up at center and the bench. In that case, the Lakers trump the Bulls and make up for getting beat by Pippen.
Go lllllakkkeerrrsss!
Bulls would go down!
Jordan is much better than Kobe. Let’s get that out of the way first. Do we really need to go into stats here? Or big-game performance? Come on.
It’s better and more accurate to compare Artest with Rodman. Rodman is a significantly better player.
Pippin is better than anyone on the Lakers other than Kobe.
Bottom line: the Lakers are a bit deeper and their frontcourt is better (Gasol is still wildly underrated), but the Bulls are so strong at several key positions that it doesn’t matter. I think Bulls in 6.
When these Lakers 3peat, then ask me this question again
hahaha! maybe if the Lakers win 70 games, then you can start comparing.
That Bulls team had 3 players on the all nba defensive FIRST TEAM.
Honestly, if you put Pippen, in his absoluty prime, in instead of Kobe on this Lakers team would the Lakers really be worse?
Pippen:
22 points, 8.7 boards, 5.6 dimes 2.9 steals and 0.8 block
Jellybean Jr.:
26.8 points, 5.2 boards, 4.9 dimes, 1.5 steals, 0.4 block
Id say Pippen wins the ‘stat war’ pretty cleary.
i can see these AND1 generation fans talking about individual match ups.
If you were old enough to see the 96 bulls play, you’d see the greatness of that team was they moved on defense and offense like they can read each others’ minds. They rotated, cut, helped in a snap. They didn’t relax and finished off opponents every chance they get. Every intangible advantage, goes to the Bulls.
They were unselfish – which is ultimately the undoing of this Laker team.
let’s let the lakers play one game together with this team before any irrational arguments begin, then let’s let the lakers at least win ONE back-to-back championship before comparisons start.
this is just a foolish statement and even a more foolish idea to compare.
bulls win hands down. lakers are soft. perhaps some of y’all forgot about the bad boy pistons that knocked the hell out of michael for a few years. michael wasn’t soft.
this is a laughable comparison.
’96 Bulls would beat these Lakers, no doubt though that Kobe would have some great games and step up to the challenge of going head to head with Jordan. I think these Lakers are probably as close as any team in the last decade has been to the ’96 Bulls though…
and super LOL’s at that picture, why is RonRon rocking a Jeff Foster jersey kriskross style?
yeah the ’90s bulls were great but they werent perfect and didnt close every series right, i dont think u remember the ’96 finals, and another thing they played great defense, but they were a MJ offense while the 09 Lakers were great with team offense and spotty on D…dont compare though
you all are Jordan hip huggers man
Kobe is great and this team would be able to beat the Bulls of 96
they have no reason to fail. Jordan wins and so does Kobe
so there u have it
@17 alex
I agree with everything you write. But the 72-wins Bulls team did lose to the expansion Raptors team lead by Damon Stoudamire and Tracy Murray… I guess thats the exception which proves the rule! lol (Is that even a saying in America?)
artest is high off something!
Are you crazy the X-Factor here is The Worm…Whoever said Pau Gasol was better than Rodman please put the pipe down. Were talking a hall of fame rebounder and defender vs. the second softest power foward in the league. Rodman would get in Pau’s head so much in the first game that they would lose him for the rest of the series for punching Rodman in the face.
I like DA BULLS in that contest.These Lakers with Artest aint even win this years chip yet lets slow down some .Kobe would go at Mike and Scottie though it aint like they would destroy them.It could go 7 withs LA chip team from last season.I like them better than that Seattle team that took Mike and them to 6.
CAN THE SEASON START ALREADY..CANT WAIT
The Bulls completely dominated in a time when defenders could still hand check the players their guarding, Pippen
said Jordan would have scored a hundred points if the defender couldn’t hand check. And you know what, I believe him
Didn’t Artest say Roy was the best gaurd he ever played against in the playoffs?
i will buy whichever next NBA video game that will pit the 09/10 Lakers vs. the 96 Bulls
@shake&bake – you gotta be kidding me… worm would totally cancel out gasol in a 7 game series…
LMAO People really think that Rodman is better then Gasol or Ron Ron??? Rodman was rebounder and defender… he had zero offense. His freakshow antics is what he’s famous for and as a player he’s solid but highly overrated
guys saying that “Jordan isn’t much better or they cancel each other or Kobe is better” were either still in their mother’s womb when MJ played or just a blind fool
Rons the first person I’ve seen to see the similarities between Lamar and Kukoc.
I think the Lake show could score some points like those 90’s Bulls teams.
But when the Bulls wanted to lock down teams, they could!
You got three ALL WORLD defenders in Jordan, Rodman and Pippen.
They wouldn’t block Kobe, they’d steal it, make him shoot bad shots and make him pout like his airball he shot up against Utah back in the day.
Kobe = overrated for all time!
@TDiddy – you don’t know a real basketball genius when you see one… worm’s basketball IQ is much highger than ron and gasol combined… even Phil knows it… being a beter offensive player doesn’t mean you are a better basketball player… pretty lousy comment you had there…
@TDiddy – worm was a 2 time DPOY… was also a vital cog for theback to back chapionships of the pistons in the early 90’s… so if you’re sayin’ that gasol and ron are better and would be more worthy of a HOF spot than worm, then you’re more crazy than i thought…
You guys need to stop smokin that ish!!! Stop comparing Kobe to Jordan, I agree Kobe is the closest thing to Mike, but he’s not that close. NO ONE will ever be like Mike…NO ONE!!!
Odom is the closest thing to Pippen that the Lakers have and he’s not that close either.
Now, the team vs team match up would be interesting. The rule changes since the Bulls of the 90’s would make things more competitive. You just can’t play as physical nowadays as you could back then. A normal big game 2 shot foul back then would get someone suspended now. The Bulls D back then was crazy good. Pippen was the quarterback of that D. Mike did he thing EVERYWHER, on offense and defense.
Bulls would win, but it would be closer then most think.
Is he on DOPE or DOG FOOD…. Kobe IS NOT MIKE and he def ain’t Pippen…….
@ 32
I grew up a Penny Hardaway fan and as a result recall the 2nd three-peat Bulls albeit not fondly. I can recall everyone suddenly pulling fadeaway baseline jays in pick-up games.
However, I still think that MJ wouldn’t have destroyed Kobe. Jordan never had to face a guy who could defend and score buckets on virtually the same level as him. On seperate nights they’d get the best of each other.
@ 16 Scoopa
Yes, Scottie Pippen’s stats match-up better than Kobe’s when compared numerically during those years. However, Pippen was the #2 guy and as a result didn’t have to face the best defender while expected to still be the leading scorer. So let’s compare those same Pippen stats to when Kobe was the #2 along side Shaq
Pippen:
22 points, 8.7 boards, 5.6 dimes 2.9 steals and 0.8 block
Jellybean Jr. 00-01:
30.0Points 6.9 boards 5.9dimes 2.2 steals 0.8 block
In that case I’ll take Kobe as the #2 over Pippen anyday of the week. Plus Pippen never had to face a guy like Ron Artest singing MJ tributes.
I agree that these Lakers still need to play games and prove their prowess, but on paper they’re the closest thing to beating those Bulls for a title.
@the_don_mega -Artest was also a DPOY and this is with the handcheck rules so he cant get away with just pushing and getting in peoples faces like rodman did. Rodman looks better in a dress but I’d prefer starting Artest on my team.
Matchups:
PG: Fisher v. Kerr (Even. Equally clutch, equally slow-footed) 9 ppg/10 ppg
SG: Kobe v. Jordan (GOAT matchup, which would have them basically canceling each other out,like some people wrote)
25-30 ppg/25-30 ppg
SF: Artest v. Pippen (Pippen. But Artest would make him WORK for everything he tried to do)15 ppg/17 ppg
PF: Gasol v. Rodman (Even. Intelligent offensive player against an equally intelligent defender. Whoever said that Rodman had greater basketball IQ than Pau needs their fuckin’ brain examined) 17 ppg/9 ppg
C: Bynum v. Wennington (Bynum. No contest) 15 ppg/8 ppg
Bench: Most difficult to determine, due to the Bulls’ bench’s grit compared to the Lakers’ bench’s talent. Although eventually, I believe that the Bulls’ inferior talent-level would be exposed through a 7-Game series, once the Lakers get more accustomed to their style of play.
Lakers in 7. Kobe and Jordan: Co-MVP’s after destroying each other for 7 games. And Rodman and Gasol would cancel each other out as far as rebounding is concerned. Rodman MIGHT have a 1-2 rebound margin advantage, but not anything insane like some of you Bulls homers would like to fantasize.
*My mistake… Ron Harper was the starting PG. In that case, he wins out over Fisher.
@zcw,
You wrote the most important statement here.
“The Bulls completely dominated in a time when defenders could still hand check the players their guarding”
Nuff said
Kobe Bryant needs to average 20.4 ppg until he is 37 and he’ll be the Association’s all time leading scorer. I also think the Lakers can make a serious run at 5 titles from now until then.
Kobe being the League’s all time leading scorer along with 9 championships (prediction), an individual has no choice but to declare him the G.O.A.T. even the most blind Kobe hater has gotta give him his dues.
Mike and Scottie never had to play against a zone in 96 so put everybody on Mike and wait for Scottie’s headache to kick in lol
This Laker team would not only get smashed by the 96’s bulls, but also the 80’s Lakers and Celtics teams, the 89-90 Pistons teams, and possibly even the 83′ Sixers team. The Houston and New York 95′ teams would also smash them.
And if the game is played by the 80’s/90’s rules, this laker team has a snowballs chance in hell of winning more than 1 game (Kobe get you one) against any of these teams.
@utahJZZ
If Kobe wins 9 championships, I’ll set him up with Eva Longoria in a hotel in Denver wearing nothing but a aprin and bent over a chair in his hotel room with the gimp standing beside her.
9 chips my ass!
“I got a belly full of white dog crap in me and you lay this shit on me now!” -Brenan Huff aka NiteHAwk
So who u guys think im rollin with??
And I think it would be a lot closer than everyone is saying.. What would the rules be?? Cuz if you allow Kobe, Artest, Fisher and Bynum to be as physical as it was back in the day i think Artest would punk Pippen and Bynum would clean MJ’s clock a couple of times.. Im rollin with my lake squad..
And yes we just might crack 70 this year :)
Bulls. Are you stupid? Don’t even bother asking. MJ would lock down Kobe into an 8/37 shooting night.
someone tell Artest Odom is Pippin and he is Kukoc