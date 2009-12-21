Ron Artest on Kobe Bryant Not Tweeting: “Does God tweet?”

I don’t need to tell you that Ron Artest quotes are pure nuggets of gold, but sometimes they just blow me away. He’s the equivalent of @RevRunWisdom, with hundreds of thousands of people eagerly awaiting his gospel. Today’s potent quotable concerns Ron’s teammate Kobe Bryant, and the two amazing performances he turned in last week after fracturing a bone in the middle finger of his shooting hand.

“When he’s hurt, you’re not allowed to ask him how he’s doing or you’re not allowed to ask him, ‘Are you OK?'” Artest said. “He gets really mad. Really. You think he’s playing. He’s really serious. “I asked him a long time ago, ‘Do you speak to God, do you speak to Jesus?’ Some people are just on another level. Somebody asked me, ‘Does Kobe Bryant tweet?’ And I said, ‘Does God tweet?’ Because God is unbelievable.'”

There’s really nothing else I can say…

Source: The Plain Dealer

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.