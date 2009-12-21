Ron Artest on Kobe Bryant Not Tweeting: “Does God tweet?”

I don’t need to tell you that Ron Artest quotes are pure nuggets of gold, but sometimes they just blow me away. He’s the equivalent of @RevRunWisdom, with hundreds of thousands of people eagerly awaiting his gospel. Today’s potent quotable concerns Ron’s teammate Kobe Bryant, and the two amazing performances he turned in last week after fracturing a bone in the middle finger of his shooting hand.
“When he’s hurt, you’re not allowed to ask him how he’s doing or you’re not allowed to ask him, ‘Are you OK?'” Artest said. “He gets really mad. Really. You think he’s playing. He’s really serious.
“I asked him a long time ago, ‘Do you speak to God, do you speak to Jesus?’ Some people are just on another level. Somebody asked me, ‘Does Kobe Bryant tweet?’ And I said, ‘Does God tweet?’ Because God is unbelievable.'”
There’s really nothing else I can say…
Source: The Plain Dealer
So I guess kobe’s answer to “Do you speak to god?”, was “Does god speak to god?”
the man crush in on another level. always has been.
That’s Amazing…
Ron-Ron is crazy as hell.This man crush thing might be propelling too far.First entering the shower now those bizarre qoutes.Ron-Ron get a leash
@sub
That’s hilarious!
Being from the NYC. How much Kobe amazes Ron is something. Smush says the samething about how good Kobe’s game is in person. Same for L.O. he was in awe of Wade & Kobe. They say seeing them everyday in practice & in games will blow you away. Smush said Nash wasn’t fair with the Basketball in practice. That’s why Stevie took advantage of him in the Playoffs. Ron looks at Kobe from a defensive standpoint like how the heck do you guard,contain or stop this guy.
Ron has seen & played with hell of talented players from CYO,AAU,College, & summerball. NYC baseketball scene in its Golden Era was prestine basketball. Footage doesn’t do it any just. You had to be there watching or playing. I remember how many N.B.A. players Riverside Church and the L.I. Panthers produced. It’s was like N.B.A. games when they were in High School. I’m telling you guys the Lakers are missing Rafer Alston. Trade Farmar & Vujaic for Skip & T.Williams or C.Lee.
Real respects real. It’s the code we grow up playing by. After you face someone on the court or play with them. You have a mutual respect they’ve earned. They let you know you have some stuff to work on.
Kobe was on Power 105 the other day with Clue. That was pretty cool. Hey Ron & L.O. all you guys and Kobe are due out at Hunter Pro City/Tri-State/Dyckman. Bring Hollywood to the city for some games. The City will go nuts. L.O. needs to go back to his CK,Rhode Island, & early Clipper/Miami days & Ron mix in a little bit of your All Star yr. You guys will go undefeated the rest of the season and spoil the Celts raising another banner.
I’ve nicknamed Kobe Jesus Christ because when you see him play or do something spectacular. You say JC. The man is simply just not fair to play agaisnt.
^^^ this guy has too much time on his hands
No matter how much people hate on Kobe, they HAVE TO respect his game . . . just curious how NBA History will look at Kobe once he’s gone from the game!
Ron is on Kobe’s nuts
god is unbelievable but dog is real
Ron’s words are legit. Don’t hate
Still can’t hold mj’s jockstrap.
ron is an idiot. yall make it seem like ron spittin knowledge LOL! GTFOH! hes a re-tard (like dude say in the hangover)
I always figured God could do a little more than get a ball through a hoop, but that’s just me.
Ron looks crazy in that picture. Dressed real nice, but the shadows make him look “dark” Either way, I don’t think God Tweets.
After the 81 he dropped in Toronto…we all call him God’s Son…
LOL SWAT I totally agree lol. Like he done said a Proverb or something lol.
God is my second favorite fictional character behind Luke Skywalker