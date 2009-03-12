Ron Artest On Kobe: “We’re Not Friends Out There At All”

03.12.09 9 years ago 31 Comments

It’s hard to imagine that you’re cool with someone if you exchange “Eff you”‘s for an entire quarter. But after the game, Kobe insisted that his “conversation” with Ron Artest was all gravy. “It was edgy,” Bryant said. “I would expect nothing less. He’s a competitor, I’m a competitor. It’s fun.” But Ron-Ron didn’t agree.

“We’re not friends out there at all,” Artest said. “After the game, after the season, this will be something we’ll probably talk about at a pickup game or something. Not personal at all.”

First of all, I love how Artest suggests that they’ll settle their lukewarm beef at a pickup game. It’s almost as though the blacktop is a place to play, a place for community, and a place of diplomacy rolled into one.

If I’m Rick Adelman, I keep Artest away from KB when these teams meet again this season (April 3rd, 10:30 PM EST). It’s not because I think things would really boil over into a fight. But I think that when Ron gets lit up on the defensive end, he’s too proud to take it without trying to prove his worth. If Kobe’s locked in – and there’s nothing anyone can do about that – Artest might try to respond by taking more ill-advised shots than usual. Last night, he went 4-16 for 11 points. Let Shane Battier stay on him.

Source: Dallas News

