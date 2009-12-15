Ron Artest Pulls A Dr. Phil On Tiger Woods

A few years back, Ron Artest used to write a monthly column in Dime called “Ask Ron.” Fans could write in and ask Ron-Ron anything about basketball and life. A lot of our readers came to Artest for relationship advice. One of our favorite submissions was when someone asked, “Yo, Ron, I recently broke off an engagement with my ex. Should I get the ring back? – E”

Ron wrote back, “Yeah, get that damn ring back! If you bought it, get it back. Why not? It cost something; you can get it back and sell it. If you’re not together, why should she keep the ring?”

On his blog today, everybody’s favorite candid basketball player posted an open letter to Tiger Woods – who is obviously going through a little drama in his life right now. Here is what the Lakers forward had to say to the world’s most famous golfer:

“Dear Tiger,

In reading the statements you have made, I can tell you are a stand up guy. Please remember only Jesus is perfect. You made a mistake and you admitted your infidelity.

I have made the same mistakes. Before I got married to my wife, I had a baby with another young lady, after I already had two by my girlfriend who is now my wife. We also had another baby which makes three for us and four for me. Two boys and two girls.

My wife is a much better wife than I am a husband. We still argue and disagree after being together 16 years. and I still cope with the fact that there are so many women out there and I choose to stay loyal to my wife.

I want to be home every night, but with traveling I can’t, and sometimes I might want to go to a bar or club and be one of the fellas. Most of the time I stay in, because I have my kids and wife.

I cannot sit here and say the thought to have many women has never crossed my mind. If I were Jesus I could.

I have known my wife for 16 yearsâ€“ since I was 14 years old.

She was my first.

On the way to 2010 we had many ups and downs on the way, mostly my fault. But I really choose to work hard and play ball to support her and my kids. The same reason you are building your legacy.

I have been disturbed by this because there are many people who are happy that this bad news has come out.

There are a lot of sports announcers and regular reporters who are not perfect in their own homes, yet they want to bring you down.

You have done so much for people, the sport of golf, and your family and you gave your wife a life that people can’t even dream of.

I thought you were 36 or 37 until I read the news today. A 33-year-old man who has been a model citizen with so much at stake. This is your first publicly known issue since you started your career, compared to my 50 or more publicly known issues and mistakes.

You have been the perfect role model for me and my sons for longer than anyone I have known.

With the exception of a few legends.

As your fan, I can’t wait to see you golf again.

And us athletes know how much you personally love your family.

One love,

Ron Artest

This is just a fan mail letter to Tiger Woods fans and indirectly to Tiger himself.

Please, everyone support Tiger in these tough times for his family.

Also if you are a sports announcer or regular everyday reporter or blogger please step up like Tiger and tell your wife or husband if you have any skeletons in your closet. Especially if you were one of the few attacking TIGER!!

One Love People”