Ron Artest Still Doesn’t Understand The Triangle Offense

Everyone wants to get inside the head of Ron Artest – not just his psychiatrist. And the latest person to do so is ESPN.com’s Rick Reilly. While jetting around Los Angeles with Ron for a day, Ron talks about a lot of things, but the one that stuck out to me the most is the fact that after playing 99 games with the Lakers over the past two seasons, he still doesn’t understand the Triangle offense.

11:31 a.m. — The shootaround is over, but, sure enough, Artest is shooting 3s. He’s hot. He’s making four out of every five. A very good 3-point shooter, he has hit about a third of them in his career, yet he rarely takes them in games now, and when he does, they always seem to be from the corner. “See, I can’t really understand the Triangle [offense],” he admits. “There’s 1,000 plays in the Triangle. It’s such a challenge. I get so frustrated about it, I have to call my psychiatrist. So I just stay in my one spot in the corner. If I leave my spot, I get yelled at. Phil’s gonna say, ‘What are you doing over there?!?’ So I just don’t move.” Make sense, Phil?

Should this be cause for concern? So far this season, Artest is averaging career lows in points (8.0), rebounds (3.3), assists (1.8) and minutes (27.9). Last year, he was key to the Lakers’ championship hunt, but this season he appears to be off his game.

What do you think?

