Ron Artest Still Doesn’t Understand The Triangle Offense

Everyone wants to get inside the head of Ron Artest – not just his psychiatrist. And the latest person to do so is ESPN.com’s Rick Reilly. While jetting around Los Angeles with Ron for a day, Ron talks about a lot of things, but the one that stuck out to me the most is the fact that after playing 99 games with the Lakers over the past two seasons, he still doesn’t understand the Triangle offense.
11:31 a.m. — The shootaround is over, but, sure enough, Artest is shooting 3s. He’s hot. He’s making four out of every five. A very good 3-point shooter, he has hit about a third of them in his career, yet he rarely takes them in games now, and when he does, they always seem to be from the corner.
“See, I can’t really understand the Triangle [offense],” he admits. “There’s 1,000 plays in the Triangle. It’s such a challenge. I get so frustrated about it, I have to call my psychiatrist. So I just stay in my one spot in the corner. If I leave my spot, I get yelled at. Phil’s gonna say, ‘What are you doing over there?!?’ So I just don’t move.”
Make sense, Phil?
Should this be cause for concern? So far this season, Artest is averaging career lows in points (8.0), rebounds (3.3), assists (1.8) and minutes (27.9). Last year, he was key to the Lakers’ championship hunt, but this season he appears to be off his game.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
BOOM SHAKALAKE BEAT ROCKER JUMP AROUND! JUMP UP JUMP UP AND GET DOWN!!!
*SHAKALAKA
Had to of have been droped on his head when he was a baby. Dont worry you better undertsand it by X-MASS because SANTA 3 is coming to town…
umm he doesn’t need to know the triangle to play D sporty-j…whats real funny is when the heat were getting rocked earlier this year you were NO WHERE to be found even when everyone was calling you out..
as soon as these dudes go on a winning streak look who comes up outta nowhere…clown
“I get so frustrated about it, I have to call my psychiatrist”
ahhh ronron.
Yo Ron is locking everybody up. Watch the games. Fuck his stats he controls that defense. He controlled Durant in the playoffs. He locked Tyreke Evans up this year. Handcuffed B. Roy! He locked up Rudy Gay…mans a defensive wizard
LoL @RonRon. But these guys are made for playoffs and not the regular season games. So, I don’t much care about him having career low in boxscore. Guys like these at this age don’t care about how many pts they score. Its about effort for them and winning games. Come playoffs we’ll know how valuable is RonRon and Fisher not in regular season games.
this is really a testament as to how good ron artest physically is as a basketball player… you think phil jackson doesn’t know artest doesn’t understand the triangle?? so why does he still get playing time? because even with artest’s limited understanding of the offense, the lakers cannot afford to not play him…. now if someone can just explain the triangle to artest… this would be a monstrous team…
RonRon is a freakin monster on defense. His quick hands are always amazing me.
But I knew he didn’t get the triangle, he will never truely “get” the triangle. Ron loves ISO’s and spot up 3’s, that’s how he’s played his entire career.
The Triangle is about reading what the defense is doing, and running counters to that. As Ron is thinking, it’s already too late. Ron is a smart ball player, but he thinks slow, because the game is so fast.
I think Phil needs to shuffle the triangle a little. Pull Pau off the box and have him play the high post, and move Ron to the box. Let Ron get some touches closer to the basket. Pau and LO can play from the perimeter very well for bigs (about FT line, extended). RonRon on the box will be more effective than him playing the wing. Plus, it might give Ron some confidence.
Triangle is overrated…and gets too much “love” on the web and the media but doesn’t rear it’s ugly head in the game that much.
lmaol @LAballer. SPORTY-J doesnt run from anybody. It was just a joke to see which Idiot will be the first to get his panties wet>>>(LAballer). CHILD PLEASE OK!!! I will be the 1st to tell you that we have not done jack except beat up on the Wizards(without John Wall), Hawks(without Joe Johnson), Bucks(who are not the same team as last year), Cleveland(post Lebron ERA), and etc. Anybody could have predicted that we were going to go on a little winning streak with those JABRONIES and trust me. Eric Spoelstra is still on my TERRORIST WATCH LIST towards the city of Miami. C’MON MAN. You think im really that stupid to come on here and start talking trash as if we just beat the Spurs, Thunder, Dallas, Blazers, Boston or L.A. Always remember im always scanning this board and I JUST PUT YOU ON MY LIST… Hope to find you in JUNE!!!
I think Ron will be fine as long as he hustles and takes the open 3’s he will get, and plays great defense. They already have a ring doing what they have been doing, so I don’t think Ron’s understanding of the triangle or lack of it is a problem.
@ TIP
You, sir, are a complete moron. You tell each and every Championship ring on Phil Jackson’s hand (and might I add that it’s the hand of arguably basketball’s best coach of all time) just how overrated the triangle offense is…
^ and Tex Winter while at Kansas St.
He has one of the best winning %’s in the schools history using the Triange, aka Triple Post aka Championship offense.
How long before RonRon goes Sprewell on Phil?
Ya know, who cares if Ron Ron is a bit tainted. IT’S THE LAKESHOW! THIS IS EVERY DAY PROCEDURE FOR LOS ANGELANOS BECAUSE WE GOT A COUPLE A MILLION OTHER RON RON’S RUNNIN’ THE FUCK AROUND ANY WAY!!!
Triangle is only good if the situation allows it. Most of the time the Lakers iso’s Kobe on the wing and put shooters all over the three point line with Pau hanging around the weak side. And a lot of times they just simply run a high screen and roll like any other time in the NBA because that’s the most difficult plays to defend. And that’s where Kobe get’s to draw the double and dish inside.
RonRon is doing good, but it’s hilarious how he said he just stays in the corner so he won’t get yelled at LOL.