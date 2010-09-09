Ron Artest To Auction His Lakers Championship Ring

I guess Ron Artest wasn’t kidding when he gave a shout out to his psychiatrist. In his next life, Artest may devote his whole life to mental-health awareness. So maybe we shouldn’t be surprised that after playing 11 seasons in the NBA and finally winning a title, he’s planning on auctioning the championship ring as a fundraiser to put more psychologists, psychiatrists and therapists in schools.

“I’m never going to put it on,” Artest told NBA.com. “You work so hard to get a ring, and now you have a chance to help more people than just yourself, instead of just satisfying yourself. What’s better than that? For me, this is very important.”

While Artest will announce more details on the auction at a later date, he’ll actually receive the ring on October 26 during a pre-game ceremony before the Lakers take on the Rockets.

What do you think? Would you keep your first ring or auction it off for a good cause?

