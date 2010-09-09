Ron Artest To Auction His Lakers Championship Ring

I guess Ron Artest wasn’t kidding when he gave a shout out to his psychiatrist. In his next life, Artest may devote his whole life to mental-health awareness. So maybe we shouldn’t be surprised that after playing 11 seasons in the NBA and finally winning a title, he’s planning on auctioning the championship ring as a fundraiser to put more psychologists, psychiatrists and therapists in schools.
“I’m never going to put it on,” Artest told NBA.com. “You work so hard to get a ring, and now you have a chance to help more people than just yourself, instead of just satisfying yourself. What’s better than that? For me, this is very important.”
While Artest will announce more details on the auction at a later date, he’ll actually receive the ring on October 26 during a pre-game ceremony before the Lakers take on the Rockets.
What do you think? Would you keep your first ring or auction it off for a good cause?
He knows He will be getting another one next season anyway..As much as I hated this guy during the season, he came up big in Game 7, Kobe didn’t show up, he should thank Artest for saving his legacy and getting him closer to a MJ type of legacy
I would KEEP IT!!!
It’s nice and all but that’s pretty amazingly dumb
Hopefully not too philosphical, but when it seems like winning the ring is anticlimactic. Artest is a World Champion and has had his hands on the trophy. Ring is just a nice bauble. Players yet to win it will think “Why is he doing it?!”, but those that will eventually win a Championship will end feeling a bit like…”whatever”
Straight Corny!
You make millions! MILLIONS! There is absolutely no need to give away the ring. Like it was mentioned in SMACK I think, just donate money. You still will be doing good.
You think about players who have worked so hard to get a ring and come away with nothing. Barkley, Ewing and others. I bet they wouldn’t give it away.
This isn’t anything that is even going to serve as a catalyst to make others wanna give. Do something to inspire. This is just for pure shock value. Nothing more or nothing less.
Corny.
Dear Ron,
Keep the ring.
Give away your 2nd; should you ever win one. The ring will have more value in your living room on the trophy mantel (especially after your game 7 performance).
If you wanna put more people, donate a gamecheck.
Sincerely Yours,
Heckler
LIke everyone else is suggesting, he should just donate the money himself.
or
Shaq should buy it for his 5th ring in 4 championships.
Too bad that he won’t ever win a second ring to sell for charity, unless he gets traded for Udonis Haslem.
I would keep it. Yeah why doesn’t he just donate the money himself. I guess maybe he thinks the ring could raise more money than he would actually choose to donate. I have to take my hat off to him for going to bat for a good cause though.
Once that ring is gone, he will immediately regret that decision.
Imagine the bidders for the ring lol:
Barkley
Ewing
A.I.
Tracy McGrady
Shawn Kemp
Robert Horry just to have another one lol.
Shaq so he can have as many as Kobe.
Stephon Marbury
@POPPI GEE Don’t forget Karl Malone LOL
@ dagwaller
weak…
^^^^ lol ^^^^^
I think this that this a most generous and top issue awareness gesture I have ever heard of! I don’t like RonRon but I have a LOT more respect for him than any other of these super rich jerks who only talk charity.
Whether you jeer or make fun of it, mental health treatment for children for the poor and MIDDLE class are drastically limited. Perhaps some of you, or someone you care about, may benefit from it.
Ron Artest(like Marberry and his good, inexpensive shoes) remember where they came from and are trying to give back to directly affect as many as possible. Laugh all you want but they are very generous guys.
NBA players can buy as many rings as they want (and/or a pendant for family members, etc..), so im sure RON RON will have a ring as some point.
Why not just autograph a million personal items/jerseys and sell those? Or Auction out to hang out with someone the whole day,etc…. Im sure he can make same money like that instead of selling the ring
Bull freaking shit… Ron-Ron is a lot more whack than we all thought. Auctioning his ring? Really?! As if he’s winning another one? The motherfucker’s more crazy than shit. He ain’t winning another one. Delusional asshole… LOL
GEE got it right… straight damn motherfucking CORNY
LEBRON HERE’S YOUR CHANCE. Cuz he sure as hell aint gettin one with the heat,
Cmon,do you really think he is going to auction it off,publicity is all he is after,sure he will put it up for auction,and have someone bid on it for him,then he will just pay the auction price and have his ring back.See this coming a mile away.
i think its good what hes doing, its more of a statement than anything. He is doing it for a good cause, just support him for that alone. He can do whatever he wants with his own stuff … if i had a ring, id sell it too haha. but thats cuz im currently broke as f***!
Obviously he could just donate the money if it was about that. He is trying to raise awareness of what he believes to be an important problem so you have to commend him for that.
But learning that he is going around and lecturing at public schools about mental health, I have to wonder if he is really the spokesman mental health professionals should be going with. What, was Marbury busy?
What the hell, why not. he will probably get run over by an 18 wheeler driving that indy car and then his family members will fight over it for years in court