Ron Artest Used To Drink Hennessy At Halftime; Still Wants To Fight Ben Wallace

While the common NBA fan will never get to see what goes down in an NBA locker room, even for someone that frequents them, this is kind of crazy. In an interview running in the December 7th issue of Sporting News, Ron Artest admits to drinking during games when he was on the Bulls.

“I used to drink Hennessy … at halftime,” Artest says in the interview. “I (kept it) in my locker. I’d just walk to the liquor store (near the stadium) and get it.”

Personally, I don’t know what’s crazier: the fact that Artest was drinking during games or that he walked to the liquor store to buy his booze before games. But from all the quotes that I’ve seen, I think the one that should get the most attention is surrounding Artest’s feelings toward Ben Wallace.

“I see Ben, I’m on my guard now,” Artest says in the interview. “I’m always in the mood to fight him. … I’ll get suspended 10 games, 15 games (because) I’ll just fight him right there. It won’t go into the stands.”

If that’s not chalkboard fodder then I don’t know what is. And when the Lakers head to Detroit on Sunday, December 20 for a 3:00pm showdown with the Pistons, you better believe I’ll be tuning in on League Pass.

Source: Sporting News

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.