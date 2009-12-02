Ron Artest Used To Drink Hennessy At Halftime; Still Wants To Fight Ben Wallace

While the common NBA fan will never get to see what goes down in an NBA locker room, even for someone that frequents them, this is kind of crazy. In an interview running in the December 7th issue of Sporting News, Ron Artest admits to drinking during games when he was on the Bulls.
“I used to drink Hennessy … at halftime,” Artest says in the interview. “I (kept it) in my locker. I’d just walk to the liquor store (near the stadium) and get it.”
Personally, I don’t know what’s crazier: the fact that Artest was drinking during games or that he walked to the liquor store to buy his booze before games. But from all the quotes that I’ve seen, I think the one that should get the most attention is surrounding Artest’s feelings toward Ben Wallace.
“I see Ben, I’m on my guard now,” Artest says in the interview. “I’m always in the mood to fight him. … I’ll get suspended 10 games, 15 games (because) I’ll just fight him right there. It won’t go into the stands.”
If that’s not chalkboard fodder then I don’t know what is. And when the Lakers head to Detroit on Sunday, December 20 for a 3:00pm showdown with the Pistons, you better believe I’ll be tuning in on League Pass.
Source: Sporting News
ben wallace would snap rons neck. ron is crazy, ben is nasty
Yo this fool is CRAZY. And the craziest part about that is, we all KNEW he was crazy BEFORE! But he never ceases to make us go “This fool is CRAZY”, over and over again.
And yes, Ben would snap his head off with one punch, on some Rock ’em Sock ’em Robots…
Artest can take his legend to an even crazier level, if he actually DOES go after Ben and gets suspended for 10-15 games. Just the fact that he called it before hand.
OMG it’s funnier the more I think about it….I would bet the biggest alcoholic in the NBA doesn’t even have liqs DURING GAMES. That’s the funniest thing ever. Who drinks while they play BASKETBALL? I’ve played ball with all kinds of cats, and I ain’t NEVER seen that before
Ron Artest, like Kenyon Martin & KG, is one of those pussies who knows who to try & who not to try. They’ll test people who won’t fight at the drop of a hat or smaller/weaker people. Just look on Youtube at the Palace Brawl. Ron’s bitch ass fought everybody but Ben who got in his ass after he tried Ben.
Usually you tell cats that come on a new place welcome. Like for Ron it would be welcome to LA.
Well Kobe, Pau, Lamar, Shannon and all…Well to Ron’s World lol.
Personally I hope he does get at Ben and beats hime (I doubt it would happen)
I always been of the thought that Ben never got enough blame and was the catalyst for that whole running in the stands fiasco.
I know I am of the minority on that thought but still I wanna see that one. That is most def. ppv.
The Commish is gotta love dis. Steerrrnnnn!
Seriously Kermit?
I couldn’t play ball in nineties without drinking.
I knew this guy jimmie, down in Austin, who would dribble and shoot with his right during pick-up games while holding a 40 in his left.
First I hear that Mayweather vs. Pac-Man is on and now this. YeaaaaaaS!
Weird thing was I was watching the brawl on youtube today! Ron Artest is a straight loony bin candidate!
Also, you guys need to send Gerald back to community college or something for him to work on his writing! I mean, my god he’s bad!!
Aron, you have that power, right?
Wonder what Vin Baker had during halftime…
@Promoman – pretty sure Ron woulda gone after Ben had they gotten into it. Dude was just trying to not get suspended and walked away and only lost his ish AFTER that whole situation when some jackass chucked a full beer at him. Do you really think Artest is afraid to throw down with Ben? Not only do I not believe that, but I bet Ron could take him (come on, I know Ben’s big, but Ron’s built like a manimal too and from NYC. I’d gladly take Ron in that one) and this is coming from a Celtics fan.
also, I’m sick of hearing this KG shit. Not his fault that no one has the sack to stand up to him. Zaza did, Nazr did just last night. He talks crap to EVERYONE – not just PGs like some people think (it just looks worse when he’s pressing someone and talking the whole time cuz you can’t get lost in a sea of other bodies like you do when you’re down on the block.) I’m sure KG’s not looking to fight, just get in your head, so let’s stop the BS on that. If you’re not a mentally tough team, this works. If you are, then it’s just funny as you ignore it going up the court. I’m not saying it’s good sportsmanship (clearly it’s not,) but to think he’s running around thinking, “I wanna fight this clown and hurt my team,” instead of, “I bet if I keep talking, I can get in this guy’s head and then he’s MINE,” is just stupid.
@sh!tfaced – clearly he had a Vin & Tonic
LOL @ sh!tfaced
yea Vin Baker probably had Jack Daniels….
but Ron Ron is crazy 4real. He needa stop smokin that piff before interviews. In Cali he’s smokin that top flight chronic that u cant get other places so his brain is still adjusting to the tolerance. And for the record yall are trippin bout Ben Wallace beating Artest in a fight. Ron Ron would bite the shit out that nigga lol Them QB niggas do NOT fight fair
HA! Nah, I ain’t never seen that. Now don’t get me wrong, I could see playin pickup games while sippin a bit, but not if it’s a serious game. No way that dude had a 40 in his hand during a serious game
Kermit & Whats Up exchange LOL! Kermit must play in the Hamptons BWA-HAA-HAA!
Vin & Tonic…
That’s just mean!
Lol @ CeltsFan on the Vin&Tonic..
u know u an alcy when u name ur own personal drink after urself.. lets hope Vin didnt do that lol
And you guys are trippin.. ill take a hood ni$$a over a body builder any day of the week.. Like Jhustle said dude from QB.. and he aint just from QB he runs out there still talkin his crazy shit..
Only thing that pisses me off is Artest just guaranteed the refs bout to be on him ALL DAY Dec. 20th.. and the refs is on him enough lol
lol dag, yall
Taking a page out of Keon Clark’s playbook lol. He was admittedly drunk during nearly every one of his NBA games…and still got it done on the court
Ron doesn’t want no piece of Ben Wallace. Watch the videos from the brawl, that first time Ben shoved Ron (about 10-13 feet at least) that look in Ron’s eyes was like “woah, I’m going to sit my ass down NOW”. That was some fear. Don’t say he was backing off because he didn’t want to be suspended, you don’t back off because you don’t want to be suspended then run into the crowd and start beating on fans. What Ron did was what a lil’ kid who gets bullied by a guy who he is scared shitless does, he went home and kicked his puppy.
Ben Wallace is one of the strongest and toughest guys in the league, he has gone strength against strength with Dwight and Shaq (03 and 04 Shaq) and matched them equally. Ron is crazy, and might come with some retard strength but he’d get his ass beat down.
@ Kermit
Me and my boy used to get SWERVED and play best of 7 series lol needless to say that shit was like 2-3 hour marathon..
Ahhhh to be young again.. nowadays i’d have a brain aneurysm and lung failure if i tried that shit lol
Artest isn’t just hood. He’s CRAZY. He’s one of them crazy messed up in the head n*ggas that might start barking like a dog or take their pants off for no reason. That doesn’t make him a good fighter. Now, Ben is hood. And DIESEL. Artest can’t see him, that’s why he went and laid down on that table.
i dunno control..
Ive seen a scrawny (and Artest aint scrawny) man with hands knock around a guy who had muscle and thought he was hard..
If u got hands you got hands.. Big cats act like muscle means they’ll win..
In highschool i got into it with a Tongan.. What did i do being outweighted by like 50lbs and 3-4 inches shorter?? I hit him in his throat and clocked him with a padlock.. theres always a way kids lol
LOL @ LakeShow…but honestly…Does Artest really have hands? I ain’t seen no evidence that dude got anything except the temper of a cartoon villain. Ben Wallace has already BEEN the smaller dude taking down a big dude his whole time in the league. ‘Member the 05 or 06 conference finals when he tied up Shaq’s dunk attempt? Shaq crumbled to the floor and Ben stayed straight up and down; I couldn’t believe it
@Promoman
You may be right about KG or Artest, but No way in hell does any NBA player want it with Kenyon Martin.
I watched him blaze Corey Maghette when Kenyon was playing for NJ and Corey may have been on the Clippers then. Keyon fouled him hard on a fast break, Corey took exception to the foul and jumped up and ran at Kenyon, and without hesitation, Kenyon rocked his ass. Mind you, Corey is 6’6 230lbs of brute muscle.
Id pay $100 bucks to see that fight on Pay Per View
@The whole grammar thing
You guys can post comments & have no clue about the sport of basketball. Do you need a Master’s Degree to comment? If you’re on the site deal with it or view something else. Yes his writing doesnt suit your educational standards EINSTEIN!!!!!! yada yada yada.
zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.
Ok really…besides running up in the stands fighting some wimpy fans…what has Ron Artest done?
Rap horribl..ok.
Run up in Kobe’s and other faces and DO NOTHING..OK.
Say crazy things to the media and give them ghetto stories…ok.
Talk about who he is and how others don’t know who he is…ok.
Who has this guy actually beat up? Who has Ron even pushed (as hard as Ben Wallace pushed him)?
I enjoy the Ron act cause it’s funny, but crazy..naw more entertaining. His act is right up there with Flavor Flavs in terms of crazy. Even with drinking during half-time, whoopty do. Again funny but not really crazy and most def. I don’t see thug yet.
Now Ben Wallace is Country hood, don’t let them muscles fool you. Plus he ain’t that bright too. Control is right Ben would DESTROY Ron Artest.
Again Ron is giving the media something to toy with and trying to add to his myth of legend lol.
I mean I would like to see the fight and I am waiting on a day where Ron beats more than a fan.
Till then I’ll just enjoy the show.
C-rilla Kenyon will go after it, but I am waiting on someone to pull his card. I ain’t saying he Matt Barnes who is just always trying to hard, but I just think Kenyon can get caught up in trying to hard sometimes also, although he will back it up, I am just interested to see when someone just as thug comes his way.
@28
Other than Charles Oakley coming out of retirement, I don’t see anyone coming at Kenyon. Maybe a no-name player or something. Like that Serge Ibaka dude in Oak City. Nate Robinson got some go too.
I would love to see Rajon Rondo throw Nate Robinson into the scorers table like he did Kirk Hinrich. I’d almost guarantee that Nate is dropping him in 4-5 quick punches.
I will say I can’t think of anyone right away that will come at Kenyon but it’s others out there. Oh and Kenyon don’t want it with Ben Wallace though I do assure you of that lol. I dont even like Ben Wallace but just have to give dude his do when it come to nobody f’in with him.
Funny he is from the school of Charles Oakley too.
Anyway isn’t that dude on Portlands squad like a mma dude I forget his name at the moment.
@Ron Artest,
I hope the Lakers pay on the 1st and 15th, because you my friend are about to recieve a rather large fine. He may even get kicked out the League. Unless he admits to lying… I’m sure I heard this same thing somewhere before, OH thats right…
“Look there’s nothing in the rule book
that says you can’t play drunk.
Remember those 30 rebounds against San Diego?
Yeah.
I don’t remember ’em. Amaretto stone sours. All game long.”- Jackie Moon, Semi Pro
I was reserving the nickname Jackie Moon for Brian Scalibrini, but does he really deserve a nickname? So Ron Artest will be the new Jackie Moon.
@31,
Charles Oakley is actually Ben Wallaces Mentor. He’s the reason why Ben was even able to get into college. He had his college coach check Ben out. Do I think Ben can fight…yes…do i think he will beat Kenyon Martin who trains in the off season as a boxer….uh Nah.
@ CeltsFan
there’s a difference between just talking crap and bear crawling at a point guard in the middle of a game
poppi
so it was bens fault that artest went into the stands?? now i do agree on the artest hasnt really done anything to deserve all this oh hes crazy run away from him crap.
gotta love artest talking out his ass why didnt he go after wallace when he was shoved like the bitch he is? he decided to go after a fan the easy target what a bitch.
control
agree 100%
chicagorilla
i dont know kmart seem fake to me.
Come on man, training off season as a boxer don’t mean crap, plus Kenyon get froze in one of those stutters from that syndrom dude has and it’s OVA lol.
Yea when I said Ben was from school of Oakley I meant he was his mentor.
Kenyon was about to get chumped off by Alonzo Mourning of all people, so he def. don’t want it with Ben lol.
besides just because he trains as a boxer doesnt mean hell beat everyone up in anything goes brawl.
TRU WARRIOR… REP UR HOOD SON..
TOO BAD U GET THE WORST HAIRCUTS IN LIFE!!!
Ron is 2 inches shorter but has 20 pounds on Wallace.
Artest is broad and freakin huge. I’d put my money on him in a second over Wallace. We’re not talking who can do the most curls. Ground and pound or punching it out, Artest takes him.
And I concur with Poppi Gee–I’ve always thought Wallace didn’t catch enough blame for instigating that whole brawl with his shove under the hoop.
Artest rocks. i love crazy people.
Who you got in a tag team match?
Pryzbilla and Ben Wallace
versus
Artest and Kenyon Martin
First of all the OG Big Ben is straight brolic and mean, everyone knows that. But Artest is crazy, and from the hood. Size wise they are similar. Artest is 6’7 260, Ben is like 6’8/ 6’9 mayb with shoes 240. I’ve met ron up close and he is wide as hell, big ben is def stronger. However, one thing that throws it in Ron’s favor, besides being crazy he was a golden gloves champ growing up. Think bout it, 6’7 260 knows how to fight! Don’t matter if your real strong we all seen the SHAQ’s club punch style hammer fist miss brad miller by a mile.
@ tim #34
KG was “Bear Crawling” at a point guard to fire himself up and his teammates… he did the same thing against david west of the hornets… i hate how everyone rags on KG, he does it to everyone like celtfan said
where is “the real Tyrone”, this is right up his alley
Aww man That’s what’s up I gotta go with Ben and Pryzbilla
Crazy dude didn’t even back down from Shaq lol
Hey how come Z-Bo ain’t been mentioned yet? Ain’t he a tough guy?
Comparing Ron to Martin and Garnett is a slap in the face to him! KG is pussy. KMart is tough, but Artest would handle him. Ben Wallace, that dude is just too tough to mess with. You would not come out OK after a fight with him.
I read an article on him once and his college coach told a story about how he offered him a scholarship without even seeing him play because Oakley recommended him and “he just doesn’t recommend people”. Apparently Ben was at a camp when he was 16 and Ben’s brother volunteered him for a one on one and Oakley busted his lip. Ben got up and busted Oakley’s lip on the next play.
there was a dude cant remember the name on the argentine olympic team that looks like he could stab someone mid game.
roman gonzalez i think it was not sure.
LMAO @ Ian # 47
You know i think Ron should just hit Ben with a quick 2 next game lol u know all basketball fights are broken up immediately..
It would add to his “legend” as some people put it lol
Artest fronts like he’s tough, but he’s not. he backed away from Ben during their first encounter after Big Ben pushed him in the face…scared!
People saying Ron is as big as Ben, or as strong as Ben are off a little bit. Ben is fucking strong for CENTERS, Ron is stronger than most SMALL FORWARDS. You think Ron could bang in the middle like Ben does? Ben is probably only like 6’7 (I’ve seen him face to face, he ain’t taller than I am) but he is SOLID, like Karl Malone build, but probably stronger. Ron is a beast with retard strength, but there ain’t no way he’s stronger than Big Ben.
Ben is also tough as fuck, guy broke his fucking leg and was playing again like 2 weeks later. I’ve seen the guy dislocate fingers and not even go to the bench. As far as a fight goes, I doubt a fight between them would be a really technical MMA bout. It ain’t like either of them has any skills like a George St Pierre or something like that, it would just be an all out brawl. Probably like a fight in the NHL (but only one-two punches), so you can take away any sort of skill going into it, leaving just brute strength and toughness. Ben wins in both of those categories.