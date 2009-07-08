Ron Artest Will Wear No. 37 Because of “Thriller”

07.08.09 9 years ago 33 Comments

The latest dispatch from Planet Ron-Ron rivals yesterday’s revelation of “I Cry For Mike.”

After signing a three-year, $18 million deal, he revealed that he’s changing his number from 96 to 37, because that’s the number of weeks that MJ’s “Thriller” topped the charts at No. 1.

I couldn’t love this any more than I do.

That’s got to be one of the best reasons to change your jersey number. None of that Dennis Rodman #73 crap, just because it’s different and no one in their right mind would chose that number. I think the League penalizes players for changing their number between seasons if they don’t change teams. David Stern should waive that rule for Ron Artest. He’s going to be in L.A. for three years, so he should be able to honor a different part of Michael’s legacy every year. In 2010, he can rock “58” for the year that Jackson was born. And then in 2011, he can just get a white glove embroidered on the back of his jersey instead of a number.

Source: Inside SoCal

