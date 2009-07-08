Ron Artest Will Wear No. 37 Because of “Thriller”

The latest dispatch from Planet Ron-Ron rivals yesterday’s revelation of “I Cry For Mike.”
After signing a three-year, $18 million deal, he revealed that he’s changing his number from 96 to 37, because that’s the number of weeks that MJ’s “Thriller” topped the charts at No. 1.
I couldn’t love this any more than I do.
That’s got to be one of the best reasons to change your jersey number. None of that Dennis Rodman #73 crap, just because it’s different and no one in their right mind would chose that number. I think the League penalizes players for changing their number between seasons if they don’t change teams. David Stern should waive that rule for Ron Artest. He’s going to be in L.A. for three years, so he should be able to honor a different part of Michael’s legacy every year. In 2010, he can rock “58” for the year that Jackson was born. And then in 2011, he can just get a white glove embroidered on the back of his jersey instead of a number.
Source: Inside SoCal
damn, they really have a lot of free time…all i can do is check bball websites while i’m alone in my office. but if i just signed a contract for 36 Mio., then i also would think all day what my new favourite number is, what video i put on youtube…anyway, if Ron-Ron makes it to the beginn of the season then it’s all good in LALA-Land. But it’s def. not the last time we heard from him this summer
sorry, contract for 18 Mio.
InOn defense of rodman he wore 73 bucause he couldn’t get 10 and 7+3 is 10 same reason with 91
Big ups Ronron now come make it happen on the court.Don’t be the shot jacker you were in houston and please no distraction.as a laker faithful it really pained me to see Ariza walk.i was very high on him from day one.he was a player we could’ve had for many a years,Ron not so much.hopefully all will be well.look out for a big season from my boy AB
Rodman picked 73 because it was his age at the time backwards. Damn I know a lot of useless shit.
